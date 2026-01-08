Former Lincoln County Commissioner Rex Wilson appointed to Senate District 33

SANTA FE — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed former Lincoln County Commissioner Rex Wilson to represent Senate District 33, filling the seat left vacant last month by the resignation of Nicholas Paul.

A Republican from Ancho, Wilson served as a Lincoln County commissioner from 1997 to 2003. He is a rancher and former southern region director for Presbyterian Medical Services, where he oversaw programs in Chaves, Lincoln and Otero counties. The New Mexico Cattle Growers Association named Wilson its 2017 Cattleman of the Year.

Paul, a Republican from Alamogordo, resigned from the Senate citing health concerns.

Under state law, when a legislative seat becomes vacant, the board of commissioners in each county within the district submits a name to the governor, who must select from the list. Wilson was among eight applicants for the position.

Senate District 33 encompasses parts of Chaves, Lincoln and Otero counties and is home to approximately 33,750 registered voters.

Wilson will serve until a successor is elected in November 2026.