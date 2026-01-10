Bob Rutzel’s Poems of Sorts Returns—A Witty, Reflective Journey Through Life’s Everyday Moments

Republication by EC Publishing | Release Date to Be Announced Soon

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Bob Rutzel invites readers into a world of wit, nostalgia, and heartfelt reflection with the upcoming republication of his beloved poetry collection, Poems of Sorts. Brought back to shelves by EC Publishing LLC, this refreshed edition reintroduces readers to a “mixed bag” of musings—capturing the universal emotions of joy, friendship, curiosity, and faith.Rutzel’s poetry defies convention. Some verses rhyme, others don’t—but all pulse with honesty, humor, and a deep sense of relatability. Whether pondering the mysteries of happiness, the passage of time, or engaging in a whimsical Conversation with an Alien, readers will find themselves nodding along, thinking, “Hey, I’ve felt that too.”About the BookPoems of Sorts is more than a collection—it’s a mirror to life’s unsolved questions and everyday wonders. With lines that begin unexpectedly and end with a twist, Rutzel captures the bewilderment, beauty, and irony of simply being human. His words invite readers to revisit their own stories, reflect on their beliefs, and find joy in life’s quirks and quiet moments.Early readers have praised the book for its candid insights, thought-provoking themes, and accessible storytelling. From poignant pieces like When I Retired and Regrets to lighthearted reflections, Rutzel’s work resonates with both poetry enthusiasts and casual readers alike.About the AuthorBob Rutzel is a transplanted New Yorker now based in Virginia. A graduate of Concord College in Athens, WV, with a BS in Business Management, Rutzel has lived and worked across the globe—including over nine years in Saudi Arabia. A U.S. Air Force veteran, international recruiter, and longtime IMDb.com movie reviewer, his diverse life experiences infuse his poetry with depth, humor, and authenticity.Coming Soon from EC PublishingThe republication of Poems of Sorts will soon be available in Kindle, paperback, and audiobook formats. Stay tuned for the official release date and rediscover the charm, wit, and wisdom of Bob Rutzel’s poetic voice.For updates and inquiries, contact: +1 352 644 6538Follow EC Publishing for launch announcements and exclusive previews.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.