Fatboy Travels LLC Launches UNDETECTED: Technical Playbook for Remote Workers Wanting Freedom Without Anxiety

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fatboy Travels LLC has announced the official release of UNDETECTED: Remote Security & VPN Survival Guides, a six-volume technical book series created to help remote workers, digital nomads, and IT consultants securely access corporate systems while traveling internationally. The series is now available on Amazon as individual volumes and as a consolidated edition, with companion operational toolkits offered through Gumroad.UNDETECTED was developed to address a growing gap in technical education for remote professionals who must operate within corporate environments monitored by Security Operations Centers (SOCs). Based on months of real-world testing across multiple countries and network conditions, the series focuses on practical infrastructure design rather than theoretical networking concepts. It examines how enterprise security systems classify and flag remote connections, and how properly designed, self-managed infrastructure can align with normal corporate traffic patterns.The six volumes cover topics including Tailscale mesh VPN deployment, cloud-based exit node architecture, secure travel router configurations, and a detailed breakdown of what corporate security teams actually see when users connect from abroad. Rather than promoting consumer-grade VPN solutions, the books explain why commercial VPNs are frequently flagged and how privately controlled infrastructure can offer more reliable, compliant access.“Commercial VPNs get flagged because they’re on every blocklist. When you control your own exit node, you control the narrative,” said Marcus Mayo, author and technical lead for the series. “UNDETECTED teaches remote workers how to build infrastructure that actually works.”The series is structured as a progressive technical roadmap. Early volumes introduce SOC detection models, IP geolocation, and ASN classification, while later volumes dive into cloud exit nodes, travel router playbooks, advanced routing behavior, and real-world case studies. A final reference volume provides command-level guidance and troubleshooting resources for professionals working in the field.In addition to the full six-volume set, Fatboy Travels LLC has released a consolidated edition titled Remote Security & VPN Survival Guides: Tailscale Mesh VPN for Remote Work, designed for readers seeking a streamlined, implementation-focused overview.To support execution, the company also offers companion toolkits through Gumroad, including checklists, command cards, planning workbooks, and troubleshooting guides. These resources are intended to be used alongside the books during deployment, rather than as replacements for the technical material.UNDETECTED reflects hands-on testing conducted across multiple countries, corporate environments, and security postures. Technology partners referenced throughout the series include GL.iNet, Tailscale, Vultr, and DigitalOcean, all used in documented, repeatable configurations.Available LinksGumroad Toolkits: https://fatboytravelsllc.gumroad.com Amazon Author Page: https://www.amazon.com/stores/Marcus-Mayo/author/B0GFD3W9X3 About Fatboy Travels LLCFatboy Travels LLC began as a food and travel blog before evolving into a technical education platform for remote professionals. Growing demand for practical guidance on secure remote work led to the creation of the UNDETECTED series. The company plans to expand the project with additional volumes and operational toolkits.To learn more visit: https://fatboytravelsllc.com/

