Public City Architecture and Rite-Way Fencing Win the 2026 Les Grube Memorial Design Award

CLFMI member Rite-Way Fencing earned the award for installing The Open in Calgary’s East Village, a public facility recognized for creative chain link use.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Public City Architecture and Rite-Way Fencing have been named the 2026 recipients of the Les Grube Memorial Design Award , recognizing their collaborative work on The Open, a public recreation facility located in Calgary’s East Village. The award honors projects that demonstrate uniquely creative and practical uses of chain link fencing in real-world applications.CLFMI member Rite-Way Fencing earned the award for the installation of The Open, which was recognized for its innovative use of chain link fence in a public recreation setting designed to serve the broader community.An innovative public facility, The Open reflects a forward-thinking approach to civic infrastructure. Designed to welcome people of all ages and abilities, the project balances recreation, safety, and everyday utility while promoting accessibility and inclusivity. The project’s name draws inspiration from pickleball’s tournament format while also symbolizing openness and community connection.The project was designed by Public City Architecture of Winnipeg, Manitoba, and installed by Rite-Way Fencing, based in Calgary. Together, the architect and contractor delivered a facility that demonstrates how fencing can serve more than a traditional perimeter or security role. Chain link elements were integrated as defining architectural features that enhance visibility, durability, and a strong sense of place.The Open is part of a $2.2 million public investment that includes pickleball courts and public washroom facilities, developed to bring new recreational opportunities to Calgary’s East Village neighborhood. As pickleball continues to grow in popularity across North America, the facility provides year-round value by supporting active lifestyles while also offering essential public amenities.In recognition of their achievement, both the architect and the contractor will receive custom-designed plaques and cash awards. The project will also be featured in Fence News USA and other industry publications and will be formally recognized during the Awards Program at FenceTech 2026 in Indianapolis, where industry leaders gather to celebrate innovation, best practices, and excellence in fence-related design and construction.About the Chain Link Fence Manufacturers Institute (CLFMI)The Chain Link Fence Manufacturers Institute (CLFMI) is a trade association dedicated to strengthening the chain link fence industry through technical leadership, education, and collaboration. CLFMI supports manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and contractors by providing resources and programs that promote safe, durable, and innovative chain link fence systems used in commercial, industrial, recreational, and public applications.Learn more at https://chainlinkinfo.org

