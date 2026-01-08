Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints 1-800-ASK-GARY® Founder Dr. Gary Kompothecras to Florida Board of Chiropractic Medicine

Governor DeSantis Appoints Sarasota Chiropractor to Florida Board of Chiropractic Medicine

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed Dr. Gary Kompothecras, DC, founder of 1-800-ASK-GARYto the Florida Board of Chiropractic Medicine, effective January 7, 2026. Governor DeSantis also reappointed Howard Baum to the Board.Dr. Kompothecras is a nationally recognized healthcare executive, chiropractor, and entrepreneur with decades of experience advancing patient access, clinical quality, and regulatory excellence. His appointment underscores Florida’s continued commitment to strong governance, ethical standards, and patient-centered care within the chiropractic profession.Currently, Dr. Kompothecras serves as Chairman of Physicians Group, LLC, Path Medical, 1st Health Inc., Surgery Consultants of Florida, and Neuro Trauma Centers. He is widely known for building integrated healthcare platforms that support injured patients across Florida, Minnesota, New Mexico, and Oregon – bridging clinical care, compliance, and patient advocacy.Beyond his professional leadership, Dr. Kompothecras has a longstanding record of public service and community involvement in Florida. He serves on the Sarasota Military Academy Foundation Board of Directors and has previously held leadership roles with the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority and the Space Florida Board of Directors. Through 1-800-ASK-GARY, he also supports youth and community initiatives, including recent partnerships with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay and the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County.“I am honored to be appointed by Governor DeSantis to serve on the Florida Board of Chiropractic Medicine,” said Dr. Gary Kompothecras. “As a licensed chiropractor for 30 years, I have seen firsthand the important role chiropractic care plays in patient recovery and overall wellness. I look forward to working collaboratively with fellow board members to support ethical practices, protect patients, and strengthen chiropractic care throughout the state.”Dr. Kompothecras earned his Bachelor’s degree in Marketing from the University of South Florida and his Doctor of Chiropractic Medicine from Life University. His background uniquely combines clinical expertise, healthcare advocacy, and business leadership – positioning him as a valuable addition to the Florida Board of Chiropractic Medicine.As founder of 1-800-ASK-GARY, Dr. Kompothecras has spent decades helping injured individuals connect with qualified medical professionals and legal resources, reinforcing his reputation as a trusted healthcare advocate within Florida’s medical and legal communities.________________________________________About 1-800-ASK-GARY1-800-ASK-GARY, founded by Dr. Gary Kompothecras, is a no-cost, 24/7 helpline dedicated to assisting individuals involved in auto accidents by connecting them with trusted medical and legal professionals. For over 25 years, the organization has served communities throughout Florida, providing resources, support, and outreach programs that strengthen and uplift local families.More information about 1-800-ASK-GARYis available at https://1800askgary.com

