Army of the Lord – 5DR Launches Online Clothing Line Store Designed by EC Publishing LLC

HONOLULU , HI, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Army of the Lord – 5DR proudly announces the launch of its official online clothing line store, a platform created to inspire faith, unity, and purpose through apparel. This digital storefront was designed and developed by EC Publishing LLC , a creative partner renowned for its thoughtful, collaborative approach to storytelling and design.The Army of the Lord – 5DR is not a church, nor does it seek to compete with any true Christian church worldwide. Instead, it serves as an auxiliary service, raised in these last days to reach lives and direct people to Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior (John 3:16, Romans 10:9, John 14:6). Its mission is clear: to win men, women, and children to Christ, spread the Gospel of grace, love, and mercy, and strengthen Believers in their faith and knowledge of Christ. Rooted in the Word of God, the Army of the Lord – 5DR embraces the true Christian Articles of Faith and voluntarily submits to the guidance of the Holy Spirit.The new online store embodies these values, offering apparel and merchandise that reflect the organization’s core mission. Each piece is designed to be more than clothing—it is a statement of faith, a reminder of spiritual identity, and a way to carry the message of Christ into everyday life.EC Publishing LLC, the creative force behind the website, brought its expertise in design, branding, and digital storytelling to the project. Known for making every story personal and beautifully told, EC Publishing LLC ensured that the Army of the Lord – 5DR’s online presence reflects both its spiritual mission and its commitment to excellence. From concept to execution, EC Publishing LLC crafted a platform that is visually engaging, user-friendly, and aligned with the organization’s values.Adding to the strength of the mission is Constantine Nightingdale, core author of the organization and a renowned writer of several published works. His titles include The End Game: Survival Handbook for the End Times, Mormonism Debunked: A Former Mormon Discusses the Doctrines of Christianity vs. the Tenets of the Mormon Faith, among others. Nightingdale’s contributions provide theological depth and clarity, reinforcing the Army of the Lord – 5DR’s commitment to equipping Believers with knowledge and faith-based resources.Author Spotlight: Constantine NightingdaleConstantine Nightingdale is a respected Christian author and thought leader whose works explore faith, doctrine, and preparation for the times ahead. Known for his bold yet compassionate voice, Nightingdale blends scriptural insight with practical guidance, making complex theological issues accessible to readers worldwide. His writings—spanning survival handbooks, doctrinal critiques, and faith-centered reflections—serve as a cornerstone for the Army of the Lord – 5DR, offering Believers tools to grow in knowledge, discernment, and spiritual resilience.“This online store is more than a marketplace—it is a ministry tool, a way to share the Gospel through everyday wear and inspire Believers worldwide,” said a spokesperson for the Army of the Lord – 5DR. “We are grateful to EC Publishing for capturing our vision and bringing it to life with creativity and care.”About Army of the Lord – 5DRThe Army of the Lord – 5DR is a faith-driven auxiliary service dedicated to spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ worldwide. Its mission is to direct people to Christ and encourage them to find a true Christian church in their area. Guided by the Holy Spirit, the organization seeks to build up Believers in faith, ordain and establish core values, and uphold the teachings of the Bible as the Word of God.About EC Publishing LLCEC Publishing LLC is a creative partner committed to helping authors, organizations, and visionaries tell their stories with honesty, care, and creativity. From concept to cover design to final print, EC Publishing provides thoughtful, collaborative services that transform ideas into impactful narratives and engaging digital experiences.Gear up with purpose—shop the Army of the Lord – 5DR Collection today! Visit the official online store and discover apparel that carries faith, strength, and inspiration into your everyday life.

