Rhode Islanders Urged to Take Measures to Prevent Flu and Other Respiratory Viruses

With levels of respiratory viruses like the flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) very high in Rhode Island and across the country, all Rhode Islanders are urged to take prevention measures to help keep themselves and their family members healthy, including getting a flu shot and staying home when sick.

This flu season, 496 people have been hospitalized in Rhode Island with influenza. Like other states, Rhode Island is seeing a significant, early peak in flu activity. Additionally, 297 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 during this period. Rhode Island has had seven flu-related fatalities this flu season and 14 COVID-19-related fatalities during this period.

"Flu, COVID-19, and other respiratory viruses have already sent hundreds of Rhode Islanders to the hospital over the last several months, and many others have had to miss work, school, and other activities," said Director of Health Jerry Larkin, MD. "It's not too late to get your flu shot. The flu circulates in Rhode Island until the spring most years. Vaccination now can still help protect against serious health complications from the flu for several more months."

Rhode Islanders should stay up to date with their vaccines. Everyone age 6 months or older should be vaccinated against the flu every year. People should also stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations. Children 6 months to 2 years and adults 19 years and older, including pregnant women, should be vaccinated. For healthy children 2 to 18 years, parents should talk to a healthcare professional about whether to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Additional ways to help prevent respiratory viruses:

• If you have flu-like symptoms such as a stuffy nose, sore throat, or fever, stay home for at least 24 hours after your symptoms are getting better and 24 hours after the fever is gone. Measure your temperature without the use of fever-reducing medicines, such as ibuprofen or Tylenol. Avoid contact with others during that time, especially older adults and people with underlying health conditions. Then take added precautions for the next 5 days. • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. If you don't have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your elbow, not your hands. Always wash your hands as soon as you can after you cough or sneeze. • Wash your hands regularly throughout the day using soap for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol to clean your hands. • People with respiratory viruses who have high-risk conditions or who live in households with high-risk individuals should talk to their healthcare professional about taking antiviral medications to treat the virus or prevent transmission. • In addition to flu and COVID-19 vaccines, some people can get immunized against RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus. Talk to your healthcare professional about RSV immunization.

Prevention measures are particularly important for people at higher risk for serious illness from respiratory viruses. That includes older adults, people who live in nursing homes and other congregate settings, people who are immunocompromised (such as people who have had organ transplants), and people with underlying health issues. Examples of underlying health issues include diabetes, obesity, cancer, and heart or lung disease. A full list of people who are at higher risk for severe illness from respiratory viruses is available online.