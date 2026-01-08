DEON HEALTH APPOINTS SARA RATNER AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Sara Ratner

PORT HURON, MI, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deon Health, a healthcare company transforming care for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD), announced that Sara Ratner was appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026. Formerly serving as the company’s executive chairman, Sara brings deep operating, regulatory, and growth expertise across healthcare delivery, insurance, and technology, positioning the organization for its next phase of disciplined scale and long-term value creation.A seasoned healthcare executive, Sara has a proven track record of building and scaling healthcare businesses in highly regulated environments. She is widely recognized for her ability to navigate government programs while ensuring commercial viability, operational rigor, and sustainable growth, particularly across Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-adjacent markets.“Sara and I have spent significant time together over the past year aligning on vision and strategy for the company,” said Shane Spotts, Founder of Deon Health. “She is a visionary healthcare leader with a record of creating the kind of compounding momentum Deon Health requires at this stage of the business. Her mastery of capital efficiency and strategic edge is formidable; it is exactly what our team needs to redefine innovation within complex Medicaid systems for 2026 and beyond.”Throughout her career, Sara has led and partnered with innovative healthcare brands spanning integrated delivery systems, insurance, clinic operations, pharmacy, and digital health. Most recently, Sara served as President of Integrated Programs at Nomi Health, where she built and scaled government-linked care models for complex populations, expanding access, improving outcomes, and driving sustainable growth through high-impact public-sector and safety-net partnerships. Previously, she co-founded Proximal Health, a venture-backed health insurance and technology company designed to help members access and pay for high-quality, hospital-based specialty care. She also served as CEO of HealthEHR, advising venture-backed organizations on scaling Medicare and Medicaid programs, as her earlier leadership roles include RedBrick Health, NeoPath Health, and CVS CareMark’s MinuteClinic division.“Deon Health has reached a critical inflection point, having successfully navigated the complexities of its early-stage growth,” said Sara Ratner. “With a robust technical foundation and proven market demand already in place, we are now pivoting from development to large-scale execution. I look forward to leading the team through this next chapter of delivery and impact.”Sara serves on multiple boards of directors, including Proximal Health, Collabrios, and the Cosan Group. Her leadership has been recognized with honors, including Business Journal’s Top 25 Women to Watch, Top 40 Under 40, and Twin Cities Business Real Power 50.About Deon HealthDeon Health, a Michigan-based company established in 2024, is a pioneering healthcare organization transforming how care is delivered to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). Backed by Town Hall Ventures and Difference Partners, Deon Health’s Community Supported Care Model integrates clinical, behavioral, and home and community-based services (HCBS) and supports to create a person-centered care experience grounded in individual choice and equity. Built in collaboration with the I/DD community, Deon Health’s mission is to empower individuals with disabilities to live their best lives by transforming healthcare and community systems. For more information, visit www.deonhealth.com

