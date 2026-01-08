Loylogic and Alkemy Nova unite to redefine travel rewards and customer engagement across Europe and beyond

Gabi Kool, CEO of Loylogic Loylogic logo

Strategic collaboration empowers brands with scalable travel reward ecosystems, flexible loyalty models, and unforgettable reward experiences

Alkemy Nova's expertise in transforming engagement journeys, combined with Loylogic's marketplace and technology, creates reward ecosystems that go beyond points to deliver memorable experiences." — Gabi Kool, CEO of Loylogic

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loylogic , the global leader in reward experiences and loyalty commerce, and Alkemy Nova , the specialist customer engagement practice of Alkemy S.p.A, have announced a strategic partnership to transform how brands design, manage, and scale travel reward programs. The collaboration brings together Loylogic’s two decades of global rewards expertise , marketplace infrastructure, and patented technology with Alkemy Nova’s deep specialization in travel engagement, loyalty strategy, and experience activation. Together, the two companies will empower brands, travel operators, and loyalty programs to create scalable engagement ecosystems powered by premium travel content, flexible points-to-travel models, and personalized experience-driven rewards.With customer expectations evolving rapidly, brands are seeking loyalty solutions that go beyond transactional points to deliver relevant, memorable experiences. Alkemy Nova enhances this with access to global travel content including flights, hotels, packages, rentals, and curated experiences through proprietary partnerships. Meanwhile, Loylogic enables seamless global sourcing, marketplace fulfillment, and Loyalty as a Media™ activation, reaching millions of loyalty users across 190 countries.“This partnership marks a significant step in expanding our presence in Italy, a market with rapidly growing demand for innovative engagement and travel-based reward solutions,” said Gabi Kool, CEO of Loylogic. “Alkemy Nova’s expertise in transforming engagement journeys, combined with Loylogic’s global marketplace and patented technology, allows brands to create reward ecosystems that go beyond points to deliver truly memorable experiences. Together, we are bringing global depth, local relevance, and the power of choice to the European loyalty market.”“Alkemy Nova was created to transform brands’ engagement ambitions into real, measurable value.” said Gabriele Pozzi, Managing Director of Alkemy Nova. “Our partnership with Loylogic enables us to integrate premium travel content, flexible reward mechanics, and marketplace capabilities into loyalty strategies that truly inspire, convert, and retain. Together, we empower brands to design travel-based reward experiences that deliver impact through flexibility, scalability, and innovation.”The partnership will enable clients across sectors including travel, financial services, hospitality, retail, and telecom to design and operate engagement programs that combine strategic consulting, flexible reward ecosystems, and technology integration. Brands will benefit from:• Premium travel content, including exclusive fares, packages, upgrades, and lifestyle experiences• Scalable redemption models converting points into travel, cashback, gift cards, or dynamic coupons• Modular API-driven platforms offering seamless white label integration• Revenue-driving reward partnerships through Loyalty as a Media™• Enhanced customer journeys with personalization, behavioral insights, and predictive analyticsLoylogic and Alkemy Nova are jointly pursuing several high-potential opportunities in 2026 across the Italian and Spanish markets, with a focus on redefining travel reward innovation and elevating member engagement through curated experiences.About LoylogicLoylogic is a global leader in reward experiences, loyalty commerce, and marketplace technology. Driven by the belief that loyalty thrives on the power of choice, Loylogic enables admired brands to transform everyday engagement into lasting loyalty through memorable, flexible, and scalable reward ecosystems. With deep expertise in sourcing, fulfillment, and patented points-plus-cash innovation, Loylogic has powered billions of reward transactions, delivered over one billion dollars in reward commerce, and shipped reward experiences to 190 countries for more than 10 million loyalty members worldwide.About Alkemy NovaAlkemy Nova is the specialized practice of Alkemy S.p.A dedicated to creating next-generation customer engagement through loyalty innovation, travel experiences, and digital transformation. Leveraging proprietary partnerships, a powerful reward engine, and modular technology, Alkemy Nova helps brands design, activate, and optimize engagement programs that transform points into meaningful experiences. With expertise in strategic consulting, travel sourcing, omnichannel journey design, and data-driven optimization, Alkemy Nova empowers brands to build engagement models that inspire, convert, and retain.

