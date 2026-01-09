Star lots include rare Tommykaira R-Z GT-R, ‘brand-new’ 1979 BMW M1 Procar, Ferrari 365 GT4 BB and Porsche 964 N/GT

TOKYO, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive icons to head under the hammer in Japan at first BH Auction event of 2026

• Japan’s leading automotive dealer to host City Circuit auction during Tokyo Auto Salon on January 10th

• Star lots include rare Tommykaira R-Z GT-R, ‘brand-new’ 1979 BMW M1 Procar, Ferrari 365 GT4 BB and Porsche 964 N/GT

• Bingo offers specialized end-to-end services to assist global buyers in navigating the Japanese auction landscape

• A full lot list can be found here: https://bhauction.com/en/auction/bh-auction-1-10-cctb/lots/



Tokyo, Japan – Some of the world’s rarest and most sought-after cars will go under the hammer during the upcoming Tokyo Auto Salon, with BH Auction set to hold its first event of the new year at the capital’s City Circuit on January 10th.

As a subsidiary of Japan’s leading automotive retailer, Bingo Sports, BH Auction offers unique advantages to both domestic and international buyers alike. Enthusiast owned and operated, with over 20 years of global sales experience, Bingo’s dedication to fairness, transparency and ‘authentic value’ makes it the premier partner for discerning collectors worldwide.

Among the stars of the event will be a low-mileage example of the legendary Tommykaira R-Z, based on the 1999 Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R V-spec. With only 35 Tommykaira cars having been built, and just 11 of those being range-topping R-Zs, the sale offers a rare opportunity to experience the pinnacle of 90s JDM tuning.

Benefitting from a 100cc bore-up, custom crankshaft and dedicated turbo, the RB26DETT engine fulfils its true potential with a remarkable 530hp output. Updated suspension featuring Bilstein shocks, 19-inch forged PRO R magnesium wheels and six-pot AP Racing brakes with specialized rotors are among the further modifications made to ensure the R-Z performs as well as it appears.

Fellow JDM icons set to be available in the auction include two stunning examples of the Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R, a 1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI RS, and a 2015 Nissan GT-R NISMO N Attack Package A Kit

Offered for sale directly from the famed Bingo Collection of CEO Shinji Takei, the second highlight of the day will see a ‘brand new’ 1979 BMW M1 Procar available to bidders. The competition iteration of BMW’s remarkable Giugiaro-designed, Lamborghini-built supercar, the M1 Procar found fame as the protagonist of a single-make support series for Formula 1.

This particular example boasts the unique distinction of having served as reserve vehicle for those races and, having never been called upon in period, remains as new. In exceptional running order and backed by official DMSB and FIA documentation, this represents an unprecedented opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Lauda, Piquet et al and experience the Procar in factory condition. Adding to the occasion, it will be followed across the auction floor by a roadgoing 1979 BMW M1, providing a rare chance to add both must-have cars to any growing collection.

A 1,200km Alpina Z8 Roadster, rare Porsche 964 N/GT, Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione and 1975 Ferrari 365 GT4 BB formerly owned by Jamiroquai frontman Jay Kay add to a stunning European contingent, all benefiting from the meticulous care and consideration for which Japanese owners are famed.

“We have seen incredible international interest in our recent auctions, with appreciation for Japanese brands growing alongside recognition of the quality and value that the market has to offer,” said Ryuzaburo Yamazaki, BH Auction’s director. “With more than 20 years of global sales experience, our team is perfectly placed to assist buyers from around the world in securing their dream car from Japan.”

Previews for the BH Auction at City Circuit Tokyo Bay will be held from 11am on both Friday January 9th and Saturday January 10th, with the auction commencing at 2pm JST on Saturday January 10th. The weekend’s events will close on Sunday January 11th with the Bingo Cup, an annual kart racing tournament featuring a total prize pool of ¥3,000,000.

About Bingo:

Bingo Sports has been Japan’s leading automotive retailer for international enthusiasts and collectors for over 20 years. Guided by its ethos of ‘authentic value’, the company connects buyers from around the globe with the industry’s most iconic models.

In addition to serving as the official Japanese retailer for a number of the world’s most prestigious marques, Bingo Sports’ trusted BH Auction platform assists global bidders in navigating the market to acquire their dream cars.

