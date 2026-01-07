DHS Continues to Endorse Childhood Vaccine Recommendations of American Academy of Pediatrics

For Immediate Release January 8, 2026 Contact DHS Media, 608-266-1683

No changes will be made to vaccine recommendations that protect the health of Wisconsinites from preventable diseases, following best available scientific and safety data

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) continues to recommend the evidence-based childhood vaccine schedule published by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), and has issued guidance to Wisconsin health care providers affirming the recommendations.

Wisconsin's guidance comes after the federal government modified the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) childhood vaccine schedule on January 5, 2026, further straying from alignment with America's leading medical associations and organizations.

"The CDC's new recommendations were based on a brief review of other countries' practices and not based on data or evidence regarding disease risks to children in the United States. This upends our longstanding, evidence-based approach of protecting our children from the viruses that pose a risk in our country," said DHS Secretary Kirsten Johnson. "Copying another country's schedule without its health and social infrastructure will not produce the same health outcomes. It creates chaos and confusion and risks the health of Wisconsin's youngest and most vulnerable citizens."

The state's reaffirmed guidance aligns with the extensive evidence that supports the safety and effectiveness of previously recommended vaccines, and the recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and other leading medical organizations.

"Wisconsin's clinicians deserve guidance that relies on systematic and transparent reviews of scientific evidence," said DHS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard. "We have not seen any new scientific evidence that would justify changes to the childhood vaccine schedule, which is widely understood to have prevented millions of infections and continues to protect the health of children in the United States."

At this time DHS is making no changes to vaccine recommendations that continue to protect health in the state, including no changes to Wisconsin's school or child care vaccine recommendations.

"Our message in Wisconsin remains clear: Wisconsin providers should continue to follow evidence-based vaccine recommendations from AAP and other professional medical organizations, and parents should talk to trusted health care providers about timely vaccination," said DHS Immunization Program Manager Dr. Stephanie Schauer. "This is our best way to prevent the spread of diseases that can cause life-long health impacts for children, families, and entire communities."

Wisconsin Medicaid will also continue to cover all recommended vaccines for eligible Medicaid members, including newborns, and these vaccines will continue to be available through the Vaccines for Children program. The Office of the Commissioner of Insurance reminds individual and small group health insurers and self-funded governmental health plans that Wis. Stat. § 623.895 (14) requires coverage of immunizations at no cost share. It also requires that these health plans provide this coverage for a dependent of the insured from birth.

Wisconsinites can use the Wisconsin Immunization Registry to check their child's vaccine status and recommended vaccines. Wisconsin clinicians can refer to DHS' Recommended Vaccination Schedule for Wisconsinites.