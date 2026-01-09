U.S. Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester Joins National Faith Leaders at Being the Church One-Day Conference

2026 Being the Church One-Day Conference

Historic Washington, DC church convenes congregations nationwide for advocacy and civic engagement to address systemic poverty.

Even on the darkest of days, faith provides us the bright hope necessary to keep us centered on our work toward a better tomorrow. I’m excited to kick off the new year at this important conference.” — Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Walker Memorial Baptist Church , a historic congregation in Washington, DC’s U Street Corridor, announced today that U.S. Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) will join its 2026 Being the Church One-Day Conference. The 2026 Being The Church One-Day Conference will bring together national faith leaders and scholars to focus on advocacy against systemic poverty, improve public policy, and encourage civic engagement.The conference will feature nationally recognized faith leaders and scholars, including Rev. Traci Blackmon, Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, Rev. Dr. Taft Quincey Heatley, and Rev. Dr. Willie D. Francois III, each bringing theological, academic, and grassroots perspectives to the urgent moral questions surrounding systemic poverty and political responsibility.The addition of Senator Blunt Rochester expands the conference’s scope by introducing a federal policy lens to the 2026 theme: “Poverty and Politics.” Her participation reflects the conference’s focus on equipping faith communities to better understand how legislation and public systems shape economic outcomes for families and communities.“In a time of global unrest, high cost of living, and eroding civil rights, this is a consequential year for our country. I’m honored to join national faith leaders at the 2026 Being The Church One-Day conference to engage in civil dialogue that connects the policy to the people,” said Senator Blunt Rochester. “Even on the darkest of days, faith provides us the bright hope necessary to keep us centered on our work toward a better tomorrow. I’m excited to kick off the new year at this important conference.”Founded in 1891, Walker Memorial Baptist Church has long served as a spiritual and civic anchor in Washington, DC. Under the leadership of Senior Pastor Ademuyiwa T. Bamiduro, the church has expanded its role as a convening space for national conversations at the intersection of faith, justice, and public life.Recognizing the vital role of faith voices in shaping public policy, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) is a sponsor of the 2026 Being the Church One-Day Conference. Founded in 1971, SPLC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to carrying forward the work of the Civil Rights Movement and transforming its promise into a lived reality for people across the Deep South through litigation, policy advocacy, research, education, and organizing. Among its top priorities are the eradication of poverty and expanding economic opportunities, with a particular focus on Black and Brown communities.The conference will be held in Washington, DC, with a virtual participation option available, allowing congregations and community leaders nationwide to engage in the convening. This hybrid format reinforces Walker Memorial’s vision of connecting local faith communities to national movements for civic engagement and informed voter participation.Speakers participating in the Being the Church One-Day Conference, along with Senior Pastor Ademuyiwa T. Bamiduro, are available for media interviews.Registration for the Being the Church One-Day Conference 2026 is now open at www.walkerbaptistdc.org About Walker Memorial Baptist ChurchWalker Memorial Baptist Church is a historic congregation located in Washington, DC’s U Street Corridor. Founded in 1891, the church is committed to faith-centered leadership, community engagement, and civic responsibility. Through worship, education, and public dialogue, Walker Memorial equips individuals and congregations to engage social challenges with moral clarity and action.For more information, visit: www.wmbcdc.org About The Southern Poverty Law CenterThe SPLC is a catalyst for racial justice in the South and beyond, working in partnership with communities to dismantle white supremacy, strengthen intersectional movements, and advance the human rights of all people.For more information, visit: https://www.splcenter.org

