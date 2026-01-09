Lulu Press Appoints Craig Petersen as CEO to Lead Next Phase of Platform and Enterprise Growth

Lulu Press Names Technology Executive Craig Petersen CEO

RESEARCH TRIANGLE , NC, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lulu Press, Inc. ( lulu.com ), a global publishing technology company serving businesses, publishers, and creators, today announced that Craig Petersen has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026. Petersen succeeds Kathy Hensgen, who retired as CEO at year-end and transitioned into the role of Executive Vice President of Strategy.The leadership transition reflects Lulu’s continued evolution into a technology-driven print and fulfillment platform, supporting enterprise, ecommerce, and direct-to-consumer use cases at scale. Over the past several years, Lulu has expanded its global print network, strengthened its direct-to-consumer and ecommerce integrations, and invested in flexible APIs that enable customers to route content efficiently through a distributed print-on-demand infrastructure. Together, these capabilities have positioned Lulu as a trusted partner for organizations that require speed, reliability, and operational consistency in print fulfillment.“It has been a privilege to lead Lulu through a period of meaningful transformation,” said Hensgen. “We’ve demonstrated that print-on-demand can serve as critical infrastructure for modern content and commerce businesses. I’m excited to focus on strategic initiatives that continue to strengthen Lulu’s platform and long-term position.”Petersen brings a technology and platform-oriented background, with experience leading organizations at the intersection of software, data, and customer-centric systems. As CEO, he will focus on deepening Lulu’s enterprise capabilities while maintaining the flexibility that supports a broad range of customers.“Lulu has become the connective layer between content and global fulfillment,” said Petersen. “We’re building a platform that helps businesses, publishers, and creators sell direct in their own channels—scalable, reliable, no inventory risk, and confident execution.”“Lulu’s evolution from a self-publishing pioneer to a broader publishing technology platform required a leader with deep experience in systems, infrastructure, and scale,” said Bob Young, Lulu’s founder and Chair of the Board. “Craig’s background in technology-led organizations makes him well suited to guide the company through its next phase of growth.”Under Petersen’s leadership, Lulu will continue to invest in:-Expanding its manufacturing APIs and direct sales integrations for enterprise and commerce platforms.-Enhancing data, analytics, and automation across the fulfillment lifecycle.-Strengthening its global print network and routing intelligence to support faster, more efficient, and more sustainable delivery.About Lulu PressLulu Press, Inc. is a global publishing technology company serving businesses, publishers, and creators. Through its international print network and technology-driven platform, Lulu enables customers to connect content with scalable POD fulfillment, direct-to-consumer sales, and API-based integrations. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Research Triangle, North Carolina, Lulu supports millions of titles worldwide through its distributed print infrastructure.

