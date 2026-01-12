Roquemore Skierski PLLC Opens McKinney Office to Expand Business & Commercial Litigation Services in Collin County

Roquemore Skierski PLLC announces the opening of its new McKinney office, increasing access to litigation counsel for businesses in Collin County.

Opening a McKinney office lets us meet Collin County business owners where they are, and move faster when a dispute threatens their business.” — Kelvin Roquemore

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roquemore Skierski PLLC announced the opening of its new McKinney office, growing the firm’s presence in Collin County and increasing access to litigation counsel for owners, executives, and investors dealing with high-stakes business disputes and litigation matters.The McKinney office will support clients across North Dallas and Collin County with business litigation and related advisory work, including breach of contract claims, partnership disputes, shareholder disputes, business fraud, breach of fiduciary duty claims, arbitration, business formation and dissolution, construction litigation, real estate litigation, and business transactions.The office will also assist businesses and investors with commercial real estate transactions, including acquisitions and dispositions, lease matters, and risk allocation in deal documents when disputes or uncertainty affect timing and price.“Opening a McKinney office lets us meet Collin County business owners where they are, and move faster when a dispute threatens their business.” said Kelvin Roquemore , Founder and Managing Partner of Roquemore Skierski PLLC.“Our mission remains the same as we expand; to help businesses navigate litigation risk by providing exceptional legal counsel driven by seasoned judgment, strategic experience, and modern legal technology,” added Doug Skierski , Founding Partner of Roquemore Skierski PLLC.The firm’s founding partners have decades of direct, courtroom experience, and met as litigation attorneys at Locke Lord Bissell & Liddell LLP (now Troutman Pepper Locke LLP), where Doug Skierski rose to the level of Partner.The McKinney office will serve businesses in McKinney and nearby communities, including Allen, Frisco, Plano, Prosper, Melissa, and other parts of Collin County. To request an appointment or media interview, please call (972) 573-9568.About Roquemore Skierski PLLCRoquemore Skierski PLLC is a Dallas-based business and commercial litigation law firm representing small and mid-sized companies, owners, and executives across Texas. The firm specializes in business litigation, including breach of contract matters, partnership and shareholder disputes, arbitration, fraud, breach of fiduciary duty claims, commercial real estate litigation, and business and real estate transactions.For more information, visit https://roqski.com/

