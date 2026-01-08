'BANOVICH' Sells Out Deluxe Edition as a Decades-Long Body of Work Finds Global Resonance

The BANOVICH Classic edition is available in limited quantities through Amazon and select retailers worldwide The latest book features more than 300 images and a dozen personal narratives drawn from John Banovich’s 30 year journey across some of the world’s most remote and demanding landscapes - PHOTO CREDIT Chris Kielesinski BANOVICH offers a visual record of landscapes and species as they exist, often far from human presence.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when images are produced and consumed at unprecedented speed, one book — created slowly, over decades and often under physical risk is finding sustained global resonance.BANOVICH, the 450-page photographic and narrative work by filmmaker and natural history photographer John Banovich , continues to draw international attention following the recent sell-out of its Deluxe edition and a growing wave of editorial coverage across broadcast, print, and premium travel publications.Rather than following a conventional launch arc, BANOVICH has gained momentum through long-form features and word-of-mouth discovery, resonating with audiences across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Readers and critics have described the book less as a publication than as an experience — one that rewards patience, presence, and reflection.The work brings together more than 300 images and a dozen personal narratives drawn from Banovich’s thirty-year journey across some of the world’s most remote and demanding landscapes. His photographs — shaped by long periods of waiting, failure, and return — are accompanied by intimate reflections on resilience, solitude, and the enduring pull of the natural world.Recent coverage by The Associated Press, alongside national broadcast features and a Winter 2026 cover story in Helijet’s In-Flight Review Magazine — distributed onboard charter and private aviation flights, in premium lounges, and select hotels, has further expanded the book’s international visibility, introducing the work to audiences beyond traditional publishing channels.At its core, BANOVICH reflects Banovich’s lifelong reverence for the natural world. Having spent decades documenting fragile ecosystems and wildlife across remote regions, his work is grounded in the act of bearing witness, offering a visual record of landscapes and species as they exist, often far from human presence. The book stands not as an argument or campaign, but as a quiet testament to what still exists and what is worth protecting.The release also marks a defining chapter for Shepherd Sterling Publishing , an imprint of the multidisciplinary design house Shepherd Sterling, headquartered in the United States with an expanding international presence. As the firm expands its publishing platform, it has made a deliberate decision to align its work with causes that reflect enduring values. Wildlife conservation has been identified as a foundational pillar — a natural extension of the company’s commitment to stewardship, craftsmanship, and timeless design.While the Deluxe edition has sold out, a limited number of Classic edition copies remain available. Shepherd Sterling Publishing is currently in discussions with leading bookstores, galleries, and cultural institutions regarding future placement, as preparations begin for a forthcoming new Deluxe edition.As BANOVICH continues to circulate across borders and disciplines, its trajectory reflects a growing appetite for work created with intention — and for stories that unfold over time rather than in headlines.AvailabilityThe BANOVICH Classic edition is available in limited quantities through Amazon and select retailers worldwide.Additional information: shepherdsterling.com/banovichAbout John BanovichJohn Banovich is an international director, cinematographer, and natural history photographer based on Canada’s West Coast. He has spent more than three decades filming and photographing wildlife and landscapes across every province and territory of Canada, often in remote and challenging environments. His work has been recognized with multiple international awards and reflects a lifelong commitment to documenting the beauty and fragility of the natural world.About Shepherd Sterling PublishingShepherd Sterling Publishing is an imprint of Shepherd Sterling, a US-based multidisciplinary design house specializing in design, build, furnishings, fine art, and publishing. The publishing division is dedicated to creating visually striking, thoughtfully crafted coffee table books that pair artistic excellence with enduring cultural relevance.Visit Online for More Information:-Shepherd Sterling Publishing: http://www.shepherdsterlingpublishing.com/ John Banovich Photography Portfolio: https://www.shepherdsterlingart.com/wildlife-nature

BANOVICH Deluxe Coffee Table Book unboxing by world renowned artist & conservationist, John Banovich

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.