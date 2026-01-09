Steve Bender Appointed Chairman of U.S. Green Chamber of Commerce

Steve Bender

The U.S. Green Chamber of Commerce today announced the appointment of Steve Bender as chairman of its board

Green is the new black, Sustainability is no longer optional—it is a competitive advantage. My focus is on helping businesses understand how environmental responsibility drives profitability” — Steve Bender

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Green Chamber of Commerce today announced the appointment of Steve Bender as chairman of its board, strengthening leadership as the organization expands its national and international footprint.A founding director of both the California Green Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. Green Chamber of Commerce, Bender brings decades of experience advancing sustainability through business innovation, cross-sector partnerships, and global collaboration.“As the Green Chamber movement continues to grow across the U.S. and around the world, Steve’s international experience and collaborative leadership are critical,” said Michelle Thatcher, CEO and co-founder of the U.S. Green Chamber of Commerce. “He has a rare ability to bring diverse stakeholders together while keeping sustainability practical, credible, and business-driven.”Bender is CEO of Sea 2 Sky Solutions, an international consulting firm focused on sustainable innovation and strategic partnerships. He works with organizations across six continents on initiatives spanning climate action, ocean conservation, green infrastructure, and community development, supported by partners and offices throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia.He also serves as global head of strategic partnerships and revenue growth at EarthX , where he is leading the launch of the Environmental Xperience at EarthX, a new global sustainability event in Dallas, debuting alongside EarthX’s 15th anniversary. Designed as an immersive, solutions-driven gathering, the Environmental Xperience can host up to 10,000 visitors per day and foster collaboration among businesses, innovators, nonprofits, educators, and the public.As part of this programming, the USGCC will host national and international Green Chamber environmental sustainability workshops and a featured conference on Earth Day, April 22, within the Environmental Xperience. The sessions will convene business leaders and sustainability experts from the U.S. and abroad to share best practices, build partnerships, and advance scalable solutions.Beyond his consulting work, Bender leads Newport Homes, overseeing projects in green building and sustainable design using innovative materials derived from recycled content and food waste. He is also CEO of The 7 Seas Foundation, a nonprofit focused on ocean conservation, restoration, and community-based marine initiatives.Bender has organized and directed large-scale regional, national, and international programs requiring complex governance and long-term planning, including leadership roles associated with the Special Olympics.His humanitarian work includes founding Rebuild Ukraine Green, supporting post-conflict recovery through sustainable rebuilding, landmine removal, and prosthetic programs for civilians. “Green is the new black,” Bender said.“Sustainability is no longer optional—it is a competitive advantage. By strengthening partnerships and scaling proven solutions, we can drive resilience, profitability, and long-term growth for businesses while protecting the planet.”As chairman, Bender will help guide the USGCC as it strengthens international partnerships and positions sustainable business as a driver of economic leadership.The USGCC promotes environmentally responsible business practices through advocacy, certification, education, and global partnerships.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.