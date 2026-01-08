Attorney General Jackley Announces Aberdeen Man Indicted on 85 Criminal Counts When Committed as a State Employee

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces an Aberdeen man has now been indicted on 85 total felony and misdemeanor counts that include Solicitation of Second Degree Rape, Possession of Child Pornography, Dissemination of Image or Recording – Victim Seventeen Years of Age or Under, and Unlawful Use of a Computer System while he was a former employee of the State Driver Licensing Office in Aberdeen.

Mark Rathbun, 68, was re-indicted Wednesday by a Brown County Grand Jury. The new indictment supersedes a November indictment when the defendant had been indicted on three felony counts of Solicitation of Second-Degree Rape, Possession of Child Pornography, and Unlawful Use of a Computer System. He faces a combined maximum sentence of 395 years in either prison or the county jail if convicted on all the charges.

“The additional charges are a result of our continuing investigation, and we have now identified approximately 50 alleged victims,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We continue to review images found on his electronic devices and will reach out to potential victims for notification.”

Attorney General Jackley said images of confidential driver’s licensing information were found on Rathbun’s personal devices.

The investigation and prosecution are being conducted by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

The defendant’s next court appearance on the superseding indictment will be scheduled soon. He is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

