Tony Nominee Rob McClure Leads World Premiere of Provocative New Play SPARE PARTS

Spare Parts Logo Rob McCLure Michael Genet and Matt Walker

World Premiere of SPARE PARTS A New Play about Science, Ambition & the Human Soul Written by DAVID J. GLASS and directed by MICHAEL HERWITZ

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- David J Glass ’ newest play, Spare Parts , will get its World Premiere, directed by Michael Herwitz (Broadway’s Job). It will feature two-time Tony nominee Rob McClure , Michael Genet, and Matt Walker, with additional cast to be announced. It will begin performances on February 26, run through April 10, and celebrate its opening on March 8, 2026, at Theatre Row’s Theatre Three (410 West 42nd Street).A provocative question lies at the heart of Spare Parts, a daring new play by acclaimed writer David J. Glass, making its world premiere this spring. Set against the backdrop of radical aging research funded by a billionaire’s quest for eternal life, Spare Parts confronts the blurred lines between science, identity, and morality — and asks the question few dare to say out loud: what does it cost to live forever?From the writer of Love + Science, praised by The New York Times for its “meticulous drama” and “precision… like a lab experiment,” and “With Love + Science, Glass has brought the scientific community something to treasure: a play in which scientists do realistic research while embracing their humanity. It’s about time.” Science.org. Spare Parts is a sharp, darkly funny, and deeply unsettling new play that collides cutting-edge science with unchecked ambition. Spare Parts explores power, consent, memory, and the lengths humanity will go to outrun death.“As a scientist and a playwright, I’m drawn to stories where possible discovery collides with consequences for humanity. Spare Parts lives in that collision—where progress, power, and personal identity are inseparable, and every potential solution comes with a dangerous cost.” playwright, David J. GlassThe creative team includes Scott Penner (Scenic), Ryan Gamblin (Sound), Zack Lobel (Lighting), Amanda Roberge (Costume), and Sean Frank (Props).Spare Parts will run from February 26 to April 10, 2026. Opening night is March 8, 2026.Performances will take place Tuesday - Sunday at 7:30 PM; Saturday and Sunday Matinees at 2 PM.Theatre Row is located at 410 West 42nd Street.For more information and tickets, please visit www.sparepartsplay.com Follow Spare Parts on Instagram and Facebook @sparepartsplayBiosROB MCCLURE received Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle nominations for his portrayal of the title character in Mrs Doubtfire on Broadway. He also received Tony, Drama League, Astaire, and Outer Critics Circle nominations and won Theatre World and Clive Barnes awards for his performance in Chaplin. Other Broadway: Beetlejuice, Something Rotten, Noises Off, Honeymoon In Vegas, I'm Not Rappaport, and Avenue Q, as well as Where’s Charley? and Irma La Douce at Encores!. Off Bway: Little Shop of Horrors. Regional credits include: The MUNY, Paper Mill Playhouse, Arena Stage, Ogunquit Playhouse, The Old Globe, The Arden, Cleveland Playhouse, American Repertory Theatre, Walnut Street, Delaware Theatre Co., Flat Rock Playhouse, The McCarter, and La Jolla Playhouse. His acclaimed solo concert, Smile, has been performed on stages all over the world. Film: Recursion (Best Actor at The Queen’s World and Williamsburg film festivals.) TV: “Elsbeth,” “Julia,” “Servant,” “Evil,” “New Amsterdam,” “The Bite,” “Person Of Interest,” “Elementary,” and “The Good Fight.”MICHAEL GENET - Broadway: A Few Good Men, Hamlet, Lestat, Wicked, The Prom, Choir Boy. Off-Broadway: Is God Is, A Soldiers Play, The Whipping Man. Regional: Working Girl (La Jolla Playhouse), Hamlet (The Old Globe). Film: One Fine Day, 25th Hour, She Hate Me, Terrifier 3, Death On The Brandywine. TV: Best Man: The Final Chapters, Billions, Blue Bloods, The Affair, Fosse/Verdon, Law & Order, Ugly Betty, The Mysteries of Laura, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne. Screenwriter: Hallelujah (American Playhouse), Talk To Me (Focus Features; Winner NAACP Image Award), She Hate Me (w/Spike Lee), Trouble Man (Drama Series in Development)MATT WALKER Off-Broadway: Love + Science (New York City Center), The Play That Goes Wrong (Lucille Lortel Nomination, Featured Actor). Regional: New plays at Williamstown Theater Festival, Huntington Theater Company, Bad Habit Productions, and A.R.T./Oberon. TV/Film: “The Gilded Age” (HBO), “Long Bright River” (Peacock), “Floating Carousel,” Evil (CBS).Training: Matt trained at Juilliard before enrolling at Harvard for neurobiology. Matt is also a scientist, having recently earned his Ph.D. in genetics at Columbia University as a National Science Foundation Fellow.MICHAEL HERWITZ (Director) is a New York-based director of plays and musicals. Michael directed the critically acclaimed JOB by Max Wolf Friedlich from its original festival run to two sold-out Off-Broadway productions to its extended run on Broadway at the Hayes Theater. Other New York credits include Cold Water with Little Engine Theater, Dance Dance Revolution at Jack, Where We’re Born with G45 Productions, and Into the Woods at LaGuardia Arts. Michael has developed and staged new work at Ars Nova, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Ensemble Studio Theater, Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse, Pasadena Playhouse, People’s Light, Powerhouse Theater, and the Williamstown Theater Festival. He has projects in development at Soho Rep and New Theater Hollywood. Michael’s education spans LaGuardia Arts, Northwestern University, and watching countless movie musicals as a kid. www.michaelherwitz.com DAVID J. GLASS (Playwright) trained at the Manhattan Class Company and Playwrights Horizons. Before getting his MD he had several plays produced Off-Off Broadway, back in the 1980s. His most recent play, Love + Science (City Center, Stage II) was produced Off-Broadway in 2023 (and was one of the rare pieces of theater to be reviewed in the journal Science in addition to the New York Times). He is currently a Vice President of Research at a biotech company, Senior Lecturer at Harvard Medical School, and an Adjunct Professor in Genetics and Development at Columbia University's Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. He's an elected member of the National Academy of Sciences. As you might have guessed, he studies the process of Aging.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.