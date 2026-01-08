Kenneth Hartman of Hammock's AC

What determines the true HVAC system cost when it’s time to replace an old unit?

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What determines the true HVAC system cost when it’s time to replace an old unit? That’s the focus of a HelloNation article featuring HVAC Expert Kenneth Hartman of Hammocks AC in Marietta, Georgia. The article breaks down the many factors that shape the final price of a new heating and cooling system and helps homeowners understand why estimates can vary so widely.According to Hartman, there’s no single answer to what a new system will cost, because every home and setup is different. The HelloNation feature explains that the HVAC system cost depends on key elements such as home size, efficiency rating, duct design, and labor requirements. Understanding these elements helps homeowners make informed choices and see how each part of the project affects the bottom line.The article begins by addressing one of the most important factors in determining HVAC system cost — home size. The capacity of a heating and cooling system must match the square footage and layout of the home. When a system is too small, it runs constantly and still can’t maintain comfort. When it’s too large, it turns on and off too frequently, wasting energy. Hartman emphasizes the value of a professional load calculation, which ensures the system is correctly sized for both comfort and efficiency.Energy efficiency is another major consideration. Each system has a SEER rating, or Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio, which measures how much cooling it provides for the amount of energy it consumes. A higher SEER rating means better efficiency and lower monthly utility bills, but it can also raise the initial HVAC system cost. Hartman explains that while high-efficiency systems may cost more upfront, they can lead to significant long-term savings through reduced energy use and fewer service calls.The HelloNation article also compares traditional ducted systems with modern ductless systems. A ductless system is often the best choice for homes without existing ductwork or for add-ons where extending ducts would be expensive. These systems connect indoor units to an outdoor condenser and allow homeowners to control temperatures room by room. While a ductless system can increase installation cost, it can also deliver higher efficiency by eliminating energy loss from leaky or aging ducts.Labor and installation are also major parts of the HVAC system cost. Hartman points out that skilled installation is essential for both safety and performance. Technicians must connect refrigerant lines, electrical wiring, and ductwork modifications with precision. In some cases, older systems may need upgrades to meet modern standards, which can increase labor costs but improve reliability and system lifespan.Additional improvements, such as upgraded thermostats or duct sealing, can also influence installation cost. The HelloNation article explains that while these upgrades might raise the price initially, they can improve energy efficiency and help the system deliver better airflow. For example, sealing leaky ducts ensures that cooled or heated air reaches every part of the home without waste.Regional factors also play a role in HVAC system cost. Hartman notes that local labor rates, climate demands, and equipment availability can all affect pricing. Homes in hot, humid climates, like much of Georgia, often require systems with greater cooling power. Understanding how these regional variables impact both equipment and installation cost helps homeowners set realistic expectations when comparing estimates.The HelloNation article encourages readers to look beyond the base price when evaluating quotes. Homeowners should review the SEER rating, warranty coverage, and included services to understand the full value of the investment. Sometimes, a slightly higher quote includes benefits such as extended warranties or advanced components that can provide greater long-term savings.Replacing a heating and cooling system is a major decision, but Hartman believes it shouldn’t be confusing. By knowing how factors like home size, SEER rating, ductless system options, and installation cost work together, homeowners can choose a system that fits both their comfort needs and their budget.Hartman also reminds readers that while the upfront expense of air conditioning replacement can seem high, it often pays off through lower monthly bills, fewer repairs, and improved indoor comfort. Investing in a properly installed, energy-efficient system provides peace of mind and reliable performance for years to come.The HelloNation article closes with a simple takeaway: the key to understanding HVAC system cost is seeing how every detail — from sizing to efficiency — connects to both immediate and long-term value. With the right information, homeowners can make confident, informed choices that balance comfort, performance, and affordability. What Determines the Price of a New Heating and Cooling System? features insights from Kenneth Hartman, HVAC Expert of Marietta, Georgia, in HelloNation.

