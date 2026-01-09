Alliance Building Solutions Marks ‘National Cut Your Energy Costs Day’ -- Make 2026 the Year of Smarter Energy Strategy

Alliance Companies provides the power today to change tomorrow for the better John DeMaio, President of Alliance Building Solutions

Observance Highlights Opportunity to Rethink Building Operations and Unlock Long-Term Savings

Energy projects aren’t a cost, they’re a strategy. And in 2026, they’ll be one of the smartest strategies an organization can pursue.” — John DeMaio

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of January 10, 2026 as ‘National Cut Your Energy Costs Day’, Alliance Building Solutions is encouraging organizations across the country to use the start of the year as a strategic moment to evaluate how much they are spending to heat, cool, and operate their buildings, and more importantly, how much they could be saving.With energy prices remaining unpredictable and budgets under continued pressure, Alliance leaders say January is the ideal time for facility owners, school districts, municipalities, and private enterprises to pause and ask the not-so-hard questions about operational efficiency.“The beginning of the year is the perfect time to step back and ask ourselves: How much are we spending to heat, cool, and operate our building — and how much could we save?” said John DeMaio, President of Alliance Building Solutions. “Energy projects aren’t a cost, they’re a strategy. And in 2026, they’ll be one of the smartest strategies an organization can pursue.”National Cut Your Energy Costs Day, observed each year on January 10, serves as a reminder that even modest efficiency improvements can lead to meaningful financial and environmental impact over time. Alliance is using the day to spotlight how performance-based energy projects allow organizations to modernize infrastructure without increasing net operating expenses.Alliance Building Solutions specializes in budget-neutral infrastructure upgrades that often more than pay for themselves through guaranteed energy and operational savings. Its integrated approach brings design, engineering, construction, commissioning, monitoring, and financing under one roof, helping clients cut energy waste while renewing aging systems.“Most buildings are carrying decades of hidden inefficiencies,” DeMaio explained. “Outdated HVAC equipment, inefficient lighting, poor controls, and wasted water are silently draining budgets every month. When those losses are addressed through a comprehensive energy strategy, the savings become a powerful source of capital.”Alliance projects typically include advanced HVAC and mechanical upgrades, high-efficiency lighting, building automation and controls, water conservation measures, renewable energy integration, and ongoing performance monitoring. Through its performance-contracting model, future savings are used to fund today’s improvements with ZERO upfront capital required and no impact to their current energy budget, allowing organizations to move forward without new capital allocations or tax increases. And by replacing old and inefficient equipment, the operational, maintenance, emergency repair, and overall nuisance costs are radically reduced or eliminated.As 2026 begins, Alliance is urging leaders to view energy management not as a facilities expense, but as a financial strategy.“When organizations treat energy efficiency as an operational tactic, they leave money on the table,” DeMaio added. “But when they treat it as a strategic investment, they create long-term resilience, protect their budgets from price volatility, and unlock resources they didn’t realize they already had.”Alliance Building Solutions, part of the Alliance Companies family, was founded with a mission to deliver sustainable, leading-edge energy and infrastructure solutions that revitalize the built environment. Through self-performance, technical depth, and transparent partnerships, Alliance helps organizations unlock infrastructure modernization without overburdening budgets. Its divisions—Alliance Building Solutions, Alliance Electrical Systems, Alliance Mechanical Systems, Alliance Renewable Systems, and Alliance Funding Solutions—provide turnkey services from design through construction, commissioning, monitoring, and financing. Learn more at www.alliance-usa.com ###For more information or to schedule an interview with an Alliance Companies spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

