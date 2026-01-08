M6 Global Defense Appoints Darnelly De Jesus as Vice President of Global Security

M6 Global Defense: a leading security consulting and risk management firm. Darnelly De Jesus, VP, Global Security, M6 Global Defense

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- M6 Global Defense today announced the appointment of Darnelly De Jesus as Vice President of Global Security, further strengthening the firm’s executive leadership and expanding its ability to deliver integrated, intelligence-driven security solutions worldwide.De Jesus joins M6 following a distinguished 26-year career with the United States Secret Service, where she most recently served as Assistant Director, overseeing mission-critical programs that safeguarded national leadership, protected global operations, and ensured institutional integrity across the agency.In her new role, De Jesus will lead M6 Global Defense’s global security strategy, operational execution, and client advisory services, bringing unparalleled expertise in enterprise risk management, protective operations, compliance, crisis readiness, and large-scale organizational leadership across complex threat environments.During her tenure with the U.S. Secret Service, De Jesus held multiple senior leadership roles of national and international significance. As head of the Office of Professional Responsibility, she directed enterprise-wide integrity, compliance, and internal investigation programs—reinforcing governance and accountability across a global federal workforce. She also led the agency’s 500-acre national training center, overseeing the delivery of more than 750 courses annually to over 24,000 participants, ensuring readiness across protective, investigative, and mission-support disciplines.Beyond her leadership in integrity and training, De Jesus led global readiness, logistics, and resource operations across more than 160 domestic and international facilities, overseeing over $500 million in budgets and contracts. Her leadership ensured mission continuity, operational resilience, and disciplined fiscal stewardship across a geographically dispersed workforce.Earlier in her career, De Jesus served in the Vice Presidential Protective Division, the Washington Field Office, the New York Field Office and the Criminal Investigative Division supporting complex global operations and National Special Security Events (NSSEs). Her background reflects deep expertise in executive protection, counter-threat operations, and interagency coordination at the highest levels of government.“Darnelly’s leadership experience at the very top of federal protective and investigative operations is extraordinary,” said Michael Matranga, Founder & CEO, M6 Global Defense. “Her ability to integrate strategy, compliance, logistics, and real-world operational execution aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver intelligence-driven, globally scalable security solutions.”De Jesus is widely recognized for her disciplined leadership style, strategic vision, and commitment to operational excellence. Her appointment reinforces M6 Global Defense’s position as a premier partner for organizations seeking to elevate prevention frameworks, enhance executive and institutional protection, and prepare for today’s rapidly evolving global threat landscape.About M6 Global DefenseM6 Global Defense is a premier security consulting and risk-management firm, founded by retired federal agents and seasoned professionals. M6 offers a full spectrum of services including executive protection, cybersecurity, threat intelligence, emergency planning and educational-institution safety.

