R & R Swimming Pools Cemented as Premier Pool Builder in Clermont, FL, Delivering Custom Outdoor Living Solutions

CLERMONT, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the demand for high-end outdoor living spaces reaches new heights in Central Florida, R & R Swimming Pools is proud to announce its enhanced service offerings for homeowners in the region. With a legacy of excellence spanning over 35 years, the family-owned company continues to set the standard for quality design and engineering, solidifying its reputation as Clermont’s leading pool builder.

Under the leadership of owner Devin Burch, R & R Swimming Pools has built a reputation based on transparency, superior craftsmanship, and a client-first approach. Having completed over 1,000 installations across the region, the company understands that a swimming pool is not just an addition to a home but a lifestyle investment that brings families together.

Comprehensive Pool Construction in Clermont, FL

Homeowners looking for a reliable pool company often face the challenge of choosing between the artistic versatility of concrete and the low-maintenance durability of fiberglass. R & R distinguishes itself by offering expert installation of both, ensuring that every client receives a solution tailored to their specific needs, budget, and property layout.

For those seeking a truly unique design, the company’s custom concrete pools offer limitless possibilities. Whether the vision is a freeform lagoon with natural rock waterfalls or a sleek, modern geometric design with a vanishing edge, the custom pool builders at R & R can bring it to life. Their concrete pools are built on-site, allowing for complete customization of shape, depth, and size, a crucial advantage when working with the varied topography found in Clermont’s rolling hills.

Alternatively, as an authorized dealer for Latham Fiberglass Pools, R & R provides top-tier fiberglass options. These pools are celebrated for their quick installation times and smooth, non-porous surfaces that resist algae growth, significantly reducing long-term maintenance. This dual expertise allows the team to provide unbiased guidance to every homeowner, making them the preferred pool contractor in Clermont, FL.

A Seamless Experience from Design to Dive

Finding the right pool builder in Clermont, FL, requires a partner who handles every aspect of the project with precision. R & R Swimming Pools prides itself on in-house project management, a significant differentiator in an industry where subcontracting is common. Devin Burch remains deeply involved in every phase, from the initial excavation and plumbing to the final electrical work and deck finishing.

"We believe that building a pool should be an exciting journey, not a stressful one," says Devin Burch. "Our team manages the entire process, including navigating the specific permitting requirements of the City of Clermont and ensuring compliance with local HOA guidelines. We want our clients to focus on the memories they will create, while we handle the technical details."

In addition to pool construction, the company offers a unique "Pool School" for every new owner. This educational session ensures that clients feel confident operating their new equipment, balancing water chemistry, and maintaining their investment for years to come.

Modern Technology and Eco-Friendly Solutions

R & R Swimming Pools is also at the forefront of pool innovation. Their new installations feature energy-efficient variable speed pumps, advanced filtration systems, and LED lighting that can be controlled via smartphone. These modern amenities not only enhance the swimming experience but also reduce energy consumption, offering long-term savings for homeowners.

The company’s deep understanding of the local landscape ensures that every project is structurally sound and aesthetically harmonious with the surrounding environment. Whether it’s a compact plunge pool for a smaller yard or a sprawling resort-style complex, R & R approaches every job with the same level of dedication and care.

Ready to Transform Your Backyard?

For residents ready to take the plunge, R & R Swimming Pools offers free custom quotes and comprehensive design consultations. The process begins with a detailed site assessment to discuss the family's vision and needs.

Residents can easily find their local pool builder in Clermont, Florida, to schedule a consultation and view the company’s extensive portfolio of completed projects. With flexible financing options available through partners like Lyon Financial and Viking Capital, and a limited lifetime warranty on installations, R & R makes the dream of pool ownership accessible and secure.

About R & R Swimming Pools

R & R Swimming Pools is a premier swimming pool contractor based in Central Florida, serving Lake County, Clermont, The Villages, and surrounding communities since 1985. Family-owned and operated, the company specializes in new pool construction, including custom concrete and fiberglass designs. Dedicated to quality craftsmanship and exceptional customer service, R & R Swimming Pools provides end-to-end project management, from initial design and permitting to installation and owner education.

Media Contact:

Devin Burch

R & R Swimming Pools

Phone: (352) 432-8843

Email: randrswimmingpools@gmail.com

Website: https://randrswimmingpools.com/

