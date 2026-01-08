Tianna Duong Recognized by Influential Women for Redefining the Intersection of Art and Business in the Modern World

LA PUENTE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles Multidisciplinary Artist, Concept Designer, and Creative Entrepreneur Inspires a New Generation of ArtistsTianna Duong, a pioneering multidisciplinary artist and creative entrepreneur based in Los Angeles, is making waves in the art and business world by redefining how these two realms can coexist and thrive together. With a rich educational background, including Associate degrees and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art with a minor in Ethnic Studies from California State University, Fullerton, Tianna utilizes her diverse skill set to bridge animation, game design, and digital media, proving that art is not just a passion but a viable career path.Currently serving as an Esports Marketing Trainee at Gen.G, a leading global esports organization headquartered in Seoul, Tianna applies her expertise in visual communication, storytelling, and brand design to engage diverse, international audiences. Her mission-driven approach to art emphasizes its power to connect people, spark empathy, and celebrate cultural identity, making her work not only visually captivating but also socially relevant.With over six years of creative experience spanning illustration, animation, and design, Tianna has developed a strong foundation in character design and visual storytelling through academic, personal, and volunteer-led projects. Her portfolio includes exhibited works such as Echoes of the Blue Abyss and Inner States, where she explored themes of environmental awareness, mental health, and identity.Tianna has gained international experience as a graphic and interactive design intern in Denmark and has contributed to real-world marketing and creative initiatives through voluntary work with Gen.G. She has also served as a video game design teaching assistant, mentoring students in character development, storytelling, and gameplay concepts, reinforcing her interest in games, education, and narrative-driven design.Tianna’s artistic journey is defined by her lifelong commitment to learning and innovation. Her skill set encompasses Adobe Creative Suite, Figma, and 2D/3D animation, reflecting her adaptability in the evolving digital arts landscape. Looking ahead, Tianna aspires to become a splash artist at Riot Games, publish independent narrative-driven games, and launch a creative brand that merges art, storytelling, and entrepreneurship.Tianna attributes her success to the guidance, support, and encouragement she has received from the people around her. Her teachers and professors instilled in her discipline, curiosity, and a lifelong love of learning, while mentors at Gen.G taught her how to apply creativity strategically in a professional setting. Above all, her parents provided unwavering support and belief in her career choices, giving her the confidence to pursue ambitious goals. Through their combined influence, Tianna learned that success is built on mentorship, encouragement, and persistence, and that multidisciplinary skills and passion flourish when nurtured by a supportive community.The best career advice Tianna has received is that “your art is a business, and your business is your art.” This mindset transformed how she approaches her work, teaching her that creativity and professionalism are not mutually exclusive. By treating each project as both an artistic expression and a strategic investment, she has been able to grow opportunities, cultivate long-term client relationships, and lead impactful visual storytelling projects.Tianna also learned from a storyboard artist that to truly sharpen her craft, it was essential to pursue one-on-one mentorships outside of formal education. Public schooling often does not provide the specialized skills required for fields like 3D modeling or concept art. She was further advised that, while traditional industries like film may be shrinking, the game industry is thriving, and launching personal projects is the best way to survive and grow in a creative career. These lessons have shaped her approach to professional growth, emphasizing mentorship, initiative, and strategic thinking.For young women entering her industry, Tianna stresses that their voices are essential. She encourages them not to wait for permission to create, lead, or innovate, reminding them that the worlds of art, animation, and gaming thrive on diverse perspectives. She advises breaking perfectionism early, experimenting freely, and embracing mistakes as part of the creative process. She emphasizes the importance of developing both craft and business instincts while surrounding oneself with mentors and a support system that allows for authenticity and boldness in one’s work.Tianna identifies one of the biggest challenges for artists today as making creativity a sustainable career. Many emerging and independent artists struggle to turn passion into a profession, as traditional pathways often undervalue creative talent. Yet, the opportunities are greater than ever: digital platforms, global connectivity, and new creative markets allow multidisciplinary artists to build personal brands, expand professionally, and reach worldwide audiences. According to Tianna, success now belongs to those who combine artistic excellence with entrepreneurial skills and a commitment to continuous learning, proving that creativity can be both meaningful and financially viable.At the core of Tianna’s work and life are the values of connection and impact. Connection drives her creative practice by reminding her that art has the power to bring people together, spark empathy, and celebrate diverse perspectives. Impact guides every project she undertakes, with the goal of inspiring, educating, and empowering others while demonstrating that creativity can sustain both personal and professional growth. Together, these values shape how Tianna approaches her art, collaborations, and personal development, ensuring that her work leaves a positive and lasting mark on audiences and the creative community.Through every project, Tianna champions the idea that creativity is both a calling and a career—empowering a new generation of artists to pursue their passions with purpose, professionalism, and pride. Learn More about Tianna Duong:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/tianna-duong

