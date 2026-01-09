AI in Sports Market Expected to Reach 8.58 Bn by 2029, According to Exclusive Report from The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI in sports is rapidly transforming the way athletic performance, strategy, and fan engagement are approached. With advancements in technology and increasing adoption across various sports domains, the market for AI-driven tools and solutions is witnessing remarkable growth and holds promising potential for the years ahead. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional trends, and the evolving landscape of AI in sports.

Market Size and Growth Projections for the AI in Sports Market

The AI in sports market has seen impressive expansion recently. It is projected to rise from $2.39 billion in 2024 to $3.08 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.1%. This substantial growth during the historical period has been fueled by demands for optimizing performance, enhancing fan interaction, preventing and managing injuries, improving strategic decision-making, and maintaining competitiveness in the market.

Looking ahead, the market is set to expand even further, reaching $8.58 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 29.2%. Key factors driving this future growth include the continuous evolution of sports analytics, more advanced athlete development programs, the worldwide spread of AI technologies, heightened focus on data protection, and the integration of AI with wearable tech. Additionally, expanding AI applications in esports, AI-based sports betting, predictive analytics, ethical considerations, collaboration with sports science, and personalized fan experiences are expected to shape the market’s trajectory.

Understanding AI Applications Within the Sports Industry

AI in sports involves applying technologies like machine learning and computer vision to enhance various facets such as athletic performance, training methods, and fan engagement. These systems use algorithms to analyze data collected from multiple sources like sensors and video footage, providing athletes, coaches, and fans with actionable insights and recommendations. This helps improve decision-making, optimize training regimens, and elevate the overall sporting experience.

How Real-Time Data Analytics is Accelerating AI Adoption in Sports

The growing need for real-time data analytics is a significant factor propelling AI’s role in sports. Real-time data analytics means continuously processing information as it becomes available, enabling teams and organizations to respond instantly and make well-informed decisions. In the sports context, AI-driven analytics can analyze live player and game statistics to offer strategic insights that enhance performance during matches.

For example, in August 2024, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that jobs related to data analytics in the US are expected to grow by 23% from 2021 to 2031, far surpassing the average 5% growth rate across industries. This surge in demand for timely data analysis underscores the importance of AI solutions in sports and is anticipated to be a key driver of market expansion.

Regional Market Insights in AI for Sports

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the AI in sports market, reflecting early adoption and strong infrastructure supporting AI technologies. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period due to increasing investments in sports technology and expanding sports ecosystems. The market report also examines other notable regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global trends and opportunities in AI for sports.

