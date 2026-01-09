'Omega' Penny Set #232 Shatters Benchmarks for Modern Numismatic Assets at Public Auction

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Final United States Cent Production Concludes with Record-Breaking $800,000 SaleA historic chapter in American monetary history has concluded with the record-breaking sale of the final "Omega" penny set for $800,000. The transaction occurred during a landmark public auction held on December 12, 2025, marking the official end of circulating one-cent coin production in the United States after 232 years.The record-setting lot, designated as Set #232, featured the absolute last circulating pennies struck at the Philadelphia and Denver Mints, alongside a historically significant 24-karat gold specimen. With a final realized price of $800,000, the set now ranks as the most valuable modern U.S. numismatic item ever sold, surpassing previous records for 21st-century coinage."The $800,000 realization for Set #232 is a defining moment for modern collectibles," stated a representative for the auction proceedings. "This was more than a coin sale; it was the acquisition of a unique historical artifact that signals the end of an era for the most widely handled coin in American history."The "Omega" Series and Set #232 HighlightsTo commemorate the conclusion of the denomination, which began in 1793, the United States Mint produced exactly 232 three-coin sets, one for each year of the penny's production history. Each coin features a symbolic "Ω" (Omega) privy mark, the final letter of the Greek alphabet, representing the completion of the series.Set #232 was uniquely distinguished by several factors that drove its record valuation:The Final Strikes: The set contained the last business-strike pennies ever intended for issuance.First-Ever Gold Penny: It included the final specimen of the first 24-karat gold Lincoln cent ever authorized.Exclusive Artifacts: As the definitive "crown jewel" of the auction, this lot was the only one to include the original canceled steel dies used by the Mint to strike the Omega series, ensuring no further examples can ever be produced.Market Impact and Overall Auction ResultsThe auction of the 232 Omega sets generated a total of more than $16.76 million, with an average price exceeding $72,000 per set. The event saw unprecedented global interest, with the opening lot alone realizing $200,000. Analysts suggest the overwhelming demand reflects the transition of the penny from a circulating medium to a high-value historical asset.While the U.S. Mint may continue to produce cents for limited-edition collector sets, the Omega series represents the absolute finality of the penny as a tool for everyday American commerce.About the Auction Event: The sale was conducted on behalf of the United States Mint to commemorate the retirement of the one-cent denomination. The proceeds from the event contribute to the historical documentation and preservation of American numismatic heritage.Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the market for precious metals and rare coins. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections, as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that may impact future performance include fluctuations in metal prices, market demand, regulatory changes, and economic conditions. Investing in precious metals and rare coins involves risks, including market volatility and potential loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results.Prospective investors should conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, commodities, or investment products. All information is provided as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in future events or circumstances.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.