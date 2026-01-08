Ultra-Rare 'Chang Tso-lin' Specimen Sets New Benchmark for Asian Numismatic Rarities

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rare 1927 Chinese Silver Pattern Dollar Realizes Record $4.32 Million at Public AuctionA landmark event in the international numismatic market occurred recently with the sale of a 1927 Chinese Republic Chang Tso-lin Silver Specimen Pattern Dollar for $4,320,000. The sale, concluded during a premier international numismatic event, represents one of the highest prices ever paid for a Chinese coin at public auction.The specimen, graded SP63 by the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), is a rare survivor from the Republic era. It features the portrait of Marshal Chang Tso-lin, a prominent figure in early 20th-century Chinese history. This specific coin is part of an elite class of "pattern" coins, prototypes struck by the mint to test designs that were never intended for general circulation."The $4.32 million result for the Chang Tso-lin pattern dollar underscores the explosive global demand for high-tier Chinese rarities," stated a representative for the auction proceedings. "This transaction confirms that the market for Asian numismatic treasures has reached a level of parity with the most prestigious United States and European rarities."Historical and Artistic SignificanceThe Year 16 (1927) Chang Tso-lin dollar is widely considered a masterpiece of engraving. Produced at the Tientsin Mint, the coin was struck during a period of significant political transition in China. The obverse features a highly detailed military portrait of the Marshal, while the reverse displays commemorative flags and floral wreaths, symbolizing the authority of the era.Because these coins were produced in extremely limited quantities for presentation purposes only, they are seldom encountered on the open market. The specimen sold this month is distinguished by its exceptional state of preservation, featuring original mint luster and sharp strike details that are rarely seen in surviving examples from this period.Market Trends in International NumismaticsThe multimillion-dollar sale highlights a broader trend in the collectibles market, where high-grade, historically significant Asian coinage is increasingly viewed as a premier tangible asset. Analysts note that the "Peh Family Collection," from which this coin originated, has provided a new set of benchmarks for the valuation of world-class numismatic items.The sale attracted competitive bidding from international collectors and institutions, reflecting the global nature of the modern rare coin market.About the Auction: The sale was part of a major international numismatic event featuring rare coinage from across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The event realized tens of millions of dollars in total sales, driven by record-setting interest in high-grade historical specimens.Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the market for precious metals and rare coins. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections, as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that may impact future performance include fluctuations in metal prices, market demand, regulatory changes, and economic conditions. Investing in precious metals and rare coins involves risks, including market volatility and potential loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results.Prospective investors should conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, commodities, or investment products. All information is provided as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in future events or circumstances.

