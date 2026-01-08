Influential Women Highlights the Work of Tamara Wolfe: International Life Coach and Founder of Full Spectrum Living

HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blending Neuroscience, Mindset, and Practical Strategies to Empower Clients to Achieve Their Highest PotentialTamara Wolfe is an accomplished International Life Coach, Neuro Coach, Neuro Leader, Mindset and Results Expert, Speaker, and Author, as well as the Founder and Owner of Full Spectrum Living, LLC. For the past seven and a half years, she has empowered professionals, entrepreneurs, and organizations to achieve meaningful success by aligning mindset, purpose, and results. Through her transformative coaching programs, workshops, and keynote presentations, Tamara helps clients overcome self-limiting beliefs, accelerate their goals, and create fulfillment in both personal and professional arenas. Her neuroscience-based approach blends evidence-driven strategies with practical tools, helping individuals rewire their thinking to reach their highest potential.Tamara’s academic and professional foundation gives her a unique perspective on personal growth and transformation. She earned a B.A. in Psychology from Connecticut College and an M.A. in Dance/Movement Therapy from Goucher College, providing insight into the mind-body connection and its impact on behavioral change. She is also certified in Neuroscience Coaching & Leadership through the OptiMind Neuroscience Coaching & Training Institute and a Certified Life Mastery Coach with the Brave Thinking Institute. Prior to founding Full Spectrum Living, Tamara spent two decades as an award-winning leader and mentor in direct sales.Building on her foundation in mind-body psychotherapy and as a business mentor, Tamara has evolved into a sought-after transformational coach, guiding clients through pivotal career and life transitions. She attributes her success to her dedication to helping clients gain clarity, rewire their thinking, and establish lasting practices that support both immediate and long-term goals. Her clients often arrive at moments of change or uncertainty, seeking guidance toward “something more.” Through a proven coaching system, Tamara empowers them not only to achieve specific goals but also to cultivate a lifelong trajectory of personal and professional growth. Recently honored by her training institute as Transformational Coach of the Year— was both a faculty and peer-voted accolade that included a luxury trip for two. Tamara takes her greatest pride in witnessing clients awaken to their own power, blossom, and step confidently into their higher selves and create the life they would love.At the heart of Tamara’s work are the values of authenticity, growth, and connection. She models the transformation she encourages, creating a safe, supportive space where clients can show up fully as themselves. She emphasizes the importance of genuine human connection and compassion as tools to inspire meaningful change.Beyond her professional work, Tamara enjoys attending sporting events, attending cultural art events, spending time with friends and family, traveling, and playing sports such as pickleball, tennis, and ice hockey.Through Full Spectrum Living, Tamara Wolfe continues to guide individuals and organizations to “become the CEO of their own lives,” empowering them to live with purpose, confidence, and fulfillment.Learn More about Tamara Wolfe:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/tamara-wolfe or through her website, https://www.thinkatahigherlevel.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

