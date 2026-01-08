Rarest 20th-Century Regular Issue Gold Coin Becomes One of the Year’s Top Numismatic Sales

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Historic 1927-D Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle Realizes $3.84 Million at AuctionRarest 20th-Century Regular Issue Gold Coin Becomes One of the Year’s Top Numismatic SalesA significant milestone in the rare gold coin market was achieved in 2025 with the sale of a 1927-D Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle for $3,840,000. The transaction, concluded during a premier winter numismatic event, underscores the continued strength of the market for "trophy" assets and the historical legacy of American gold coinage.The specimen, graded MS65+ by the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) and approved by the Certified Acceptance Corporation (CAC), is widely considered the "Grail" of 20th-century American numismatics. While 180,000 of these $20 gold pieces were originally struck at the Denver Mint, it is estimated that only a dozen examples remain in existence today."Securing this 1927-D Saint-Gaudens for $3.84 million represents a major acquisition of one of the few specimens in private hands," stated a representative for the buyer. "As an essential piece for any world-class collection of the Saint-Gaudens series, the rarity of this coin cannot be overstated. It may be many years before a comparable example appears on the market again."A Legacy of Rarity and SurvivalThe 1927-D Double Eagle owes its extreme rarity to the Gold Reserve Act of 1933. Following the executive order to recall gold and end the gold standard, the vast majority of the original mintage was melted down by the federal government. Of the small number of surviving coins, four are held in permanent museum collections, including three at the Smithsonian Institution and one at the Museum of Connecticut History.The specimen sold boasts a storied pedigree dating back to the 1940s. It was notably part of the prestigious "Mississippi Collection" and previously the Dr. Steven Duckor Collection, where it has been celebrated for its vibrant mint luster and sharp strike.Market ImplicationsThe sale led a series of high-value transactions during the event, which realized a total of over $65 million across multiple sessions. Analysts point to this result as a benchmark for the valuation of ultra-rare tangible assets, particularly those with a verified "survivor" status from the pre-1933 era.Detailed records of the auction and the historical data for the 1927-D Saint-Gaudens series remain available for public review through official numismatic archives.About the Collection: The coin originated from a major private collection of $20 double eagles known for featuring some of the most well-preserved gold rarities in existence. The collection's liquidation represents one of the most significant market movements for the Saint-Gaudens series in recent decades.Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the market for precious metals and rare coins. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections, as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that may impact future performance include fluctuations in metal prices, market demand, regulatory changes, and economic conditions. Investing in precious metals and rare coins involves risks, including market volatility and potential loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results.Prospective investors should conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, commodities, or investment products. All information is provided as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in future events or circumstances.

