Arrow Real Estate Advisors Expands Team with Michael Tsyngauz as Director

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arrow Real Estate Advisors, a leading real estate finance advisory firm, is pleased to announce the hiring of Michael Tsyngauz as Director, where he will serve in a business development role focused on arranging debt and equity financing for commercial real estate owners, investors, and developers.

“Michael’s proven track record and sophisticated understanding of the capital markets make him a valuable addition to our team,” said Morris Betesh, Founder and Managing Partner of Arrow Real Estate Advisors. “His experience and client-focused approach further strengthen our ability to deliver best-in-class advisory services.”

Michael brings extensive experience across the commercial real estate capital markets, having closed more than $150 million in financing spanning multifamily, mixed-use, and development assets. His expertise includes structuring complex transactions such as construction loans, bridge financing, recapitalizations, and permanent debt.

In his role at Arrow Real Estate Advisors, Michael works closely with both private and institutional lenders to deliver tailored financing solutions that align with each client’s investment objectives. Known for his strong execution and deep market knowledge, he is committed to providing thoughtful guidance and reliable results throughout every stage of the financing process.

Arrow Real Estate Advisors continues to expand its platform with seasoned professionals who bring expertise, integrity, and executional excellence to every assignment.

About Arrow Real Estate Advisor

Arrow Real Estate Advisors, founded in 2024 by industry veteran Morris Betesh, is a leading real estate finance advisory firm that partners with the nation's top developers. The firm delivers comprehensive, customized financial solutions, specializing in permanent financing, construction financing, debt structuring, and raising joint venture equity. Operating across all asset classes—including luxury residential, commercial office, hotels, retail, and industrial warehouses—Arrow Real Estate Advisors is dedicated to exceeding client expectations and achieving exceptional results. With a dynamic team of some of the most driven, innovative, and sharpest professionals in the industry, the firm consistently provides creative solutions and leverages its expansive network of financial partners. Headquartered in New York City, Arrow Real Estate Advisors operates nationwide, setting new standards in real estate finance. For more information about Arrow Real Estate Advisors and its services, please visit https://www.arrowrea.com.

Contact:

Sarah S. Berman

The Berman Group, Inc.

212.450.7300

sberman@bermangrp.com



