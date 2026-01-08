Empowering Women Through Faith and Medicine: Susan Regisford, M.D., Recognized by Influential Women

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blending Medical Expertise, Faith, and Personal Development to Inspire Women Toward Wellness, Purpose, and Professional ExcellenceSusan Regisford, M.D., a retired physician with thirty years of experience in clinical medicine, including fifteen years managing her own private anesthesia practice, is now focused on empowering professional Christian women through coaching, public speaking, and writing. Throughout her medical career, Susan developed a deep understanding of patient care, clinical decision-making, and the complexities of healthcare management. Her bilingual proficiency in English and Spanish, paired with training in neuro-linguistic programming, has allowed her to communicate effectively and compassionately with diverse patients and colleagues alike.Since retiring from clinical practice, Susan has dedicated herself to helping women lead balanced, purposeful lives. As an author, speaker, and deaconess, she blends her scientific knowledge with spiritual insight to provide practical strategies for wellness, personal growth, and professional development. Through her keynote speeches, coaching sessions, and public interviews, Susan guides women in embracing both professional excellence and spiritual fulfillment. Her approach emphasizes clarity of purpose, intentional growth, and the integration of faith and practical action to achieve meaningful impact.In April 2025, Susan published her first book, Rediscover the Power Within, and she is currently working on her second. She attributes her success to the blessings from God and the inspiration of her mother, who has been her lifelong role model. She also draws guidance from the principle of patience, understanding that sometimes personal and professional growth requires stillness and reflection rather than constant forward motion. Susan encourages young women entering her field to understand themselves deeply, remain teachable, and pursue their goals with clarity of intention.Across her professional and personal life, Susan prioritizes integrity, honesty, and accountability, while also valuing balance in body, mind, spirit, and finances. She enjoys sharing her passions for tennis, travel, and hiking, showing how discipline, curiosity, and joy can complement career success. By embracing continuous learning and viewing challenges as opportunities for growth, Susan demonstrates how professional expertise and spiritual commitment can empower others to live fully and purposefully.Standing as a beacon of inspiration for women, Susan Regisford seamlessly blends her medical expertise with her dedication to faith and service. Through her writing, coaching, and public speaking, she continues to guide women toward lives of purpose, impact, and well-being.Learn More about Susan Regisford:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/susan-regisford or through her website, https://www.bestyoumadepossible.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

