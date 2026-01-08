Start the New Year with Mental Wellness: PA Behavioral Services Shares 2026 Resolutions

Pa Behavioral Services founders and owners Nicole Garrison and Christina Lees

TREVOSE, PA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Pennsylvanians step into the new year, PA Behavioral Services is urging individuals and families to place mental wellness at the heart of their 2026 resolutions. While fitness goals and financial planning often dominate January checklists, emotional well-being remains a vital pillar of overall health.“Resolutions don’t have to be overwhelming,” says Nicole Garrison, LPC and co-founder. “Small, intentional steps toward mental wellness can lead to lasting, meaningful change.”As the year begins, PA Behavioral Services encourages Pennsylvanians to take a more thoughtful approach to self-care by focusing on emotional well-being. A few key areas stand out as particularly impactful when it comes to setting and sustaining realistic mental health goals in the months ahead.1. Prioritize Mental Health as Part of Overall WellnessOne of the most important shifts for the new year is recognizing mental health as a core component of overall wellness. Emotional well-being should not be addressed only during times of crisis. Through flexible and consistent virtual therapy, PA Behavioral Services makes it easier for clients to prioritize their mental health without the added pressures of commuting or rigid scheduling. By working collaboratively with clients to create personalized treatment plans, clinicians support long-term balance and resilience from the very beginning of care.2. Build Healthier Coping Skills for Stress and AnxietyManaging stress and anxiety more effectively is another resolution that resonates with many individuals entering 2026. Whether facing daily pressures or ongoing mental health challenges, having the right tools can make a meaningful difference. The PA Behavioral Services team is trained in a wide range of evidence-based therapies , including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Exposure and Response Prevention (EX/RP), and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT). These approaches help clients recognize unhelpful patterns, strengthen coping skills, and respond to stress with greater confidence and flexibility.3. Strengthen Emotional Awareness and Self-UnderstandingIncreased self-awareness plays a key role in personal growth and emotional clarity. Exploring thoughts, emotions, and past experiences in a therapeutic setting can deepen understanding and support lasting change. PA Behavioral Services clinicians create a supportive, non-judgmental environment that allows clients to gain insight, clarify values, and approach life with a stronger sense of agency. The practice emphasizes treating the person as a whole, rather than focusing solely on a diagnosis.4. Improve Relationships and CommunicationFor those looking to strengthen relationships with partners, family members, friends, or themselves, therapy offers meaningful guidance. Improving communication, establishing healthy boundaries, and navigating conflict are common goals addressed in sessions. PA Behavioral Services provides therapy for individuals, couples, families, and adolescents, with teletherapy making it easier for multiple participants to engage in care from different locations across Pennsylvania. This accessibility supports consistency and connection, particularly for families balancing busy schedules or living in rural areas.5. Commit to Consistency and Long-Term GrowthOne of the most impactful mental health commitments for 2026 may be consistency. Sustainable emotional growth develops over time, not through short-term solutions. Virtual therapy through PA Behavioral Services removes many common barriers to care, helping individuals remain engaged even as life becomes demanding. Whether clients are addressing anxiety, trauma, life transitions, or personal development, ongoing support helps foster meaningful progress throughout the year and beyond.“We believe in meeting people where they are—literally and emotionally,” says co-founder Christina Lees, LPC. “Our platform was designed to bring expert mental health care into the safety and comfort of each client’s space.”Whether clients are navigating personal growth, managing diagnoses, or simply looking for a safe space to reflect, the new year presents a powerful opportunity to reset and invest in well-being.Founded in 2021, PA Behavioral Services provides high-quality, HIPAA-compliant teletherapy for individuals, couples, and families across Pennsylvania. The practice was established in response to the growing need for accessible, consistent mental health care during the COVID-19 pandemic. With a diverse team of licensed clinicians, PA Behavioral Services offers evidence-based therapy for anxiety, trauma, depression, OCD, mood disorders, and more. Each client receives personalized, compassionate care designed to meet them where they are, both emotionally and geographically.

