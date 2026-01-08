Submit Release
Hilary Roit Sworn-In as Clerk Magistrate of Fillmore County

A swearing-in ceremony for Hilary Roit, Clerk Magistrate of the Fillmore County Court, was held December 19, 2025, in the county courtroom in Geneva, Nebraska. Judge Michael Burns hosted the ceremony.

Roit previously worked as the Assistant Clerk of the District Court/Clerk's Office in Fillmore County, has been selected to serve as Fillmore County Court Clerk Magistrate in Geneva. Her official work as Clerk Magistrate began November 1, 2025.

 

Photo: Judge Michael Burns and Hilary Roit.

