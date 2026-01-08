Thailand’s Government Complex Sets a Global Benchmark for Sustainable Public Architecture
Thailand introduces a regenerative government complex that blends architecture, nature, and clean energy into a new global model.BANGKOK, THAILAND, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dhanarak Asset Development Co., Ltd. (DAD), has officially unveiled the “21st Century Government Complex,” a national milestone that redefines how architecture, technology, and nature coexist within the public sector. Spanning 378 rai (60 hectares), the Government Complex Bangkok is developed under the vision Regenerative Government Complex Bangkok :“A Low-Carbon City Working with Nature,” a model for future cities where people, clean energy, and the environment interact in harmony.
As global cities grapple with climate challenges, Bangkok is transforming from its bureaucratic core outward. The Government Complex Bangkok on Chaeng Watthana Road now serves as Thailand’s prototype for a “regenerative city”, an urban ecosystem that breathes, adapts, and generates its own clean energy. The project aligns with the country’s Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy Model and national goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.
The transformation is driven by four core strategies that reshape urban development from the ground up:
1. From Cars to Feet – A 205-meter Skywalk links the Pink Line MRT Train to the Complex, supported by EV shuttle buses and a network of green canopy walks that prioritize pedestrians.
2. From Grey to Green – Former parking decks have been transformed into green terraces that capture rainwater and absorb heat.
3. From Concrete to Biodiversity – More than 5,500 native trees from over 100 species restore urban cooling corridors and pollinator habitats.
4. From Energy Consumer to Producer – The complex now generates over 3.9 million kWh of solar electricity annually, saving THB 16 million per year and reducing CO₂ emissions by more than 2,000 tons.
At the heart of this new urban ecosystem stand two landmark structures that embody DAD’s commitment to sustainable design and clean energy innovation:
1. The Expansion of the Government Complex, Building C – A Symbol of Future Prosperity
Shaped after the traditional Thai “pod duang” coin, the building represents prosperity, economic value, and social stability. Its high-efficiency Solar Shield façade reduces heat gain by up to 37 percent and is supported by passive cooling technology, radiant floor systems, and a central district cooling plant. Indoor air quality meets MERV-13 standards, while more than 60 percent of construction materials are sourced locally. The 12-rai rooftop garden incorporates solar panels that generate approximately 2,200 kilowatt-hours of clean energy per day.
2. Sky Decks and Sponge Parking – Reimagining Urban Infrastructure
The rooftop of Parking Building A has been transformed into an 8,000-sq.m. A-D Sky Park, serving as a social gateway for commuters arriving from the Pink Line MRT Station. The landscape design integrates bioswales, rain chains, and blue–green design inspired by the following curves of the Chao Phraya River.
Building D has been reimagined as a “giant urban sponge” that stores stormwater to reduce flood risk. Its rooftop functions as a productive urban farming space and hosts a solar power system that generates more than half of the building’s daily electricity demand.
Together, these elements show how infrastructure can cool the city, manage water sustainably, and generate clean power while enhancing public life.
Dr. Nalikatibhag Sangsnit, President of DAD., stated that “Our mission is to prove that the public sector can genuinely lead the sustainability agenda. The Government Complex Bangkok is not just a cluster of office buildings, it’s a prototype of a low-carbon society where architecture, people, and nature thrive together.”
Both areas are now officially open to the public aimed at enhancing the quality of life for everyone within the complex including government officials, employees, vendors, and visitors. The initiative also supports Associate Professor Dr. Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok’s “15-minute Park” policy and the citywide campaign to plant one million trees.
The moment marks a major milestone in the transforming the Government Complex Bangkok from a concrete-dominated district into a truly living urban ecosystem. With green space expanded from 36 rai to 138 rai, and clean-energy systems powering ten major buildings, the “21st Century Government Complex” sets a new global benchmark for public architecture. It signals Thailand’s transition into an era of government infrastructure that breathes, a living city designed for both people and planet.
Sarawut Burapapat
Dhanarak Asset Development Co., Ltd.
+66 85 071 0071
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.