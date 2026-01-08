HPS Flooring LLC Sets New Standard for Hygiene and Durability in New Jersey’s Food and Beverage Industry

Commercial Kitchen Flooring Restaurant Flooring Expert Epoxy Flooring

GREEN BROOK TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HPS Flooring LLC, a leading innovator in high-performance resinous flooring , is proud to showcase its specialized food and beverage flooring systems designed to meet the rigorous safety and sanitation demands of New Jersey’s culinary and processing facilities. Since 1988, the company has provided durable, non-porous surfaces that prioritize operational efficiency and compliance with strict health regulations.The food and beverage sector faces extreme environmental stressors, including thermal cycling, frequent wash-downs, and exposure to corrosive organic acids. Traditional flooring can fail under these conditions, leading to dangerous bacterial growth in joints and grout lines. HPS Flooring LLC addresses these issues with seamless, USDA, FDA, and HACCP-compliant systems that eliminate hiding places for pathogens while offering industry-leading durability.*Key Features for Food & Beverage Facilities:-Thermal Shock Resistance: Engineered to withstand the transition from extreme heat to cold without cracking or peeling, essential for commercial kitchens and processing plants.-Hygiene-First Design: The seamless and non-porous surface prevents the absorption of dirt, odors, and fluids, simplifying daily maintenance.-Superior Slip Resistance: Custom-textured finishes provide essential traction for staff in wet or greasy environments, significantly reducing the risk of workplace accidents.-Integral Cove Integration: Floors can be installed with a radius cove base, curving the floor up the wall to prevent bacteria from accumulating in corners.Minimized Operational Downtime: Recognizing the 24/7 nature of many facilities, HPS Flooring offers quick-cure solutions and flexible scheduling to keep operations running smoothly."A floor in a food processing facility or restaurant kitchen is more than just a surface; it's a critical component of their safety protocol," said Jeffrey Smedley. "By delivering industrial-grade durability that is easy to sanitize, we’re helping New Jersey business owners protect their staff, their patrons, and their bottom line".About HPS Flooring LLC: Based in Green Brook, New Jersey, HPS Flooring LLC is a family-owned specialty contractor specializing in commercial and industrial resinous flooring. Serving the tri-state area since 1988, the company provides expert solutions for the pharmaceutical, healthcare, manufacturing, and food service sectors.

