Remedia International Redefines Superfund Site Cleanup with Breakthrough Molecular Remediation Technology
Remedia International wins Superfund contracts with breakthrough molecular tech, offering faster, safer, and more permanent cleanup than conventional methods.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Superfund program, established under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), is tasked with cleaning up the most contaminated land in the nation. Sites on the National Priorities List often involve complex, long-standing pollutants — from petroleum hydrocarbons and heavy metals to polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), chlorinated solvents, and more. These projects frequently rely on containment strategies, pump-and-treat systems, or oxidizing chemicals, which are often slow, expensive, and incomplete in their treatment efficacy.
In contrast, Remedia International’s RTL™ platform delivers a molecular remediation solution that treats contaminants at their chemical core. This approach enables the chemical conversion of hazardous substances into non-toxic, non-mobile, and stable compounds, without generating secondary waste streams or relying on long-term operations and maintenance. By treating contamination in situ, without the need for excavation or transport, Remedia offers a path to faster site closure, reduced liability, and a significantly lower lifecycle cost.
According to Remedia, the RTL™ platform is engineered to work across a wide spectrum of Superfund-relevant contaminants. The technology targets hydrocarbons, VOCs, SVOCs, and heavy metals through processes such as surface charge modification, catalytic bonding, and molecular dehydration — all conducted with water-based, non-flammable, non-corrosive chemistries. These reactions render contaminants immobile and biologically unavailable, which means that they are no longer able to migrate through soil or groundwater and no longer pose exposure risks to humans or ecosystems.
Unlike oxidants, which can pose safety hazards and require intensive handling procedures, or physical excavation methods that displace contamination and damage site integrity, Remedia’s molecular approach is low-impact, scalable, and compatible with urban and industrial settings. This makes it ideal for constrained Superfund locations and brownfield sites awaiting redevelopment. Because the chemistry is non-toxic and contains no volatile organic compounds (VOCs), it can be safely applied around infrastructure, near active utilities, and in populated environments.
Remedia’s solutions are also engineered to adapt to the heterogeneous nature of Superfund sites. These locations often involve mixed contamination, difficult hydrogeology, and inconsistent site histories. Rather than using off-the-shelf materials, Remedia works with contractors and consultants to formulate customized RTL™ blends that match the exact chemistry and site conditions involved. This allows for more precise interaction between treatment chemistry and the contaminants in question, which reduces the need for overdosing and re-application.
Because many Superfund sites have been stalled by slow or ineffective remediation methods, the ability to accelerate treatment timelines is particularly significant. By treating the problem at the molecular level and avoiding the need for large-scale mechanical systems, Remedia’s technology enables stakeholders to move from initial remediation to final site reuse more quickly — a benefit not only to regulators and developers, but to communities living near these sites. It also helps reduce the need for long-term monitoring and maintenance, which can extend for decades under traditional remedies.
While specific Superfund contracts are not publicly listed by the company, Remedia International’s technologies have been vetted through multiple third-party safety evaluations and recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Design for the Environment (DfE) program. Products listed under this designation must pass independent toxicological review and adhere to EPA guidelines on safer chemical formulations. Although DfE recognition does not constitute a performance endorsement, it signals that Remedia’s products avoid substances of concern and are suitable for use in environmentally sensitive or human-exposed areas.
Further validation has come from independent testing by NSF International, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and private environmental laboratories specializing in remediation chemistry and toxicology. These reviews have confirmed the products’ suitability for use in compliance-driven industries and near critical infrastructure — both of which are common characteristics of Superfund and brownfield sites.
Remedia International’s headquarters in Newark, Delaware serves as its base for national operations. With over two decades of experience in environmental cleanup and compliance, the company supports a broad range of clients across public and private sectors. Its team of scientists, field specialists, and regulatory advisors collaborates directly with environmental consultants, prime contractors, and government entities to develop and implement site-specific treatment plans aligned with cleanup goals and regulatory frameworks.
For brownfield sites, where developers are often working under constrained budgets and timelines, Remedia’s technology offers a viable path to site restoration without the delays typically caused by excavation, permitting, or waste disposal. Because the treatments can be applied within the existing site footprint and do not require hazardous materials handling, project mobilization is often faster — and site reuse can occur sooner, with greater regulatory confidence in the stability of the remedy.
“Remedia’s molecular remediation isn’t just another cleanup tool — it’s an entirely new strategy for solving old environmental problems,” said Wyatt Schwab at Remedia International. “By working at the molecular level, we can achieve irreversible transformation of contaminants, not just temporary mitigation.”
The company also works alongside stakeholders to provide technical documentation, formulation guidance, and field deployment planning, helping integrate molecular remediation into broader site strategies. This ensures that project teams can comply with CERCLA and state voluntary cleanup program (VCP) requirements while deploying a technology that minimizes disruption and long-term liability.
Remedia continues to invest in expanding the RTL™ platform to address emerging environmental challenges. Among its areas of research is the treatment of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), which have been found at numerous Superfund sites across the country. These compounds resist traditional cleanup technologies due to their strong carbon-fluorine bonds. Remedia is actively developing chemistry designed to address these persistent contaminants using the same principles of safe, in situ molecular transformation.
As the United States continues to confront the cost, complexity, and urgency of Superfund and brownfield site remediation, Remedia International’s RTL™ platform offers a clear alternative to legacy methods that have too often delayed progress. Its molecular technology represents a shift toward safer, science-based, and field-proven solutions — all delivered with a focus on speed, regulatory alignment, and long-term stability.
Remedia International is an environmental technology firm based in Newark, Delaware, specializing in the molecular-level remediation of contaminated soil, groundwater, and infrastructure. Its patented RTL™ platform uses non-toxic, water-based chemistry to neutralize hazardous contaminants in place, offering a sustainable and safer alternative to traditional remediation approaches. With a focus on Superfund, brownfield, and industrial site remediation, Remedia partners with environmental consultants, government agencies, and contractors to deliver customized, in situ solutions that meet the highest standards of safety, performance, and regulatory compliance.
