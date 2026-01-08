Labor Commissioner Luke Farley Appoints Tyler Younts as Deputy General Counsel for Litigation and Jackson Lohrer as Safety Awards Coordinator

This week, North Carolina Commissioner of Labor Luke Farley announced the appointments of Tyler Younts as Deputy General Counsel for Litigation, and Jackson Lohrer as Safety Awards Coordinator at the North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDOL). These new hires strengthen the Department’s commitment to workplace safety, effective outreach, and professional representation.

Tyler Younts, Deputy General Counsel for Litigation, brings extensive experience in workers’ compensation, administrative law, and appellate practice. Younts earned his undergraduate degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his law degree from Campbell University. He comes to the Department from private law practice in Winston-Salem. Younts previously served a six-year term as a Deputy Commissioner at the North Carolina Industrial Commission, where he presided over workers’ compensation claims, state tort claims, and other matters.

During his tenure with the Industrial Commission, Younts also sat on several Full Commission panels, hearing appeals of other deputy commissioner decisions. Before his appointment as deputy commissioner, he served the Full Commission as a law clerk. Prior to joining the Industrial Commission, Younts worked as a nonprofit organization attorney and practiced appellate litigation.

Jackson Lohrer, Safety Awards Coordinator, is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Most recently, Lohrer served in the North Carolina State Auditor’s Office, where he worked directly on constituent matters, helping respond to concerns from individuals and organizations across the state. In addition to his public service, Lohrer has experience with large-scale outreach, coordination, and stakeholder engagement across North Carolina.

In his new role, Lohrer will help lead NCDOL’s Safety Awards Program to recognize employers across North Carolina who demonstrate exemplary workplace safety practices.

“Tyler and Jackson bring exceptional talent and dedication to their roles,” said Commissioner Farley. “Their experience in public service will help strengthen our mission of protecting North Carolina workers and ensuring safe, fair, healthy, and prosperous workplaces across the state.”

For more information about the North Carolina Department of Labor and its programs, visit www.labor.nc.gov.

