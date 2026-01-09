VestiAi Launches AI Platform Reducing Fashion Photography Costs by 95%

vestiailogo vestiaimodels

Brazilian startup enables e-commerce brands to create professional clothing photos with AI models in minutes, eliminating need for studios and photographers.

We recognized that small and medium-sized fashion brands were being priced out of professional product photography. Our AI technology democratizes access to high-quality visual content.” — Fabricio Souza, CEO of VestiAi

SãO PAULO, SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VestiAi, an innovative artificial intelligence platform, today announced the official launch of its revolutionary solution that transforms how fashion brands create product photography. The platform enables e-commerce businesses to generate professional clothing photos with diverse AI-generated models in minutes, reducing costs by up to 95% compared to traditional photography methods.The fashion e-commerce industry has long struggled with the high costs and logistical challenges of professional product photography . Traditional photoshoots require coordinating photographers, models, makeup artists, studio rentals, and post-production editing, often costing over $660 per session and taking weeks to complete. VestiAi eliminates these barriers entirely."We recognized that small and medium-sized fashion brands were being priced out of professional product photography," said Fabricio Souza CEO of VestiAi. "Our AI technology democratizes access to high-quality visual content, allowing any brand to compete with industry giants without breaking the bank."The platform works through a simple three-step process. Users upload photos of their clothing items, select from a diverse library of AI-generated models representing various ethnicities, body types, and styles, and receive professional campaign-ready images within minutes. No studio setup, photographer coordination, or expensive equipment required.Early adopter results demonstrate significant business impact. Julia's Women's Fashion reported a 142% increase in conversions within three months of implementing VestiAi, while Ana's Clothing saved over $5,000 on photo production costs while reducing operational expenses by 73%.VestiAi's AI technology addresses growing consumer demand for diversity and representation in fashion marketing. The platform generates models of all ethnicities, sizes, and styles, enabling brands to create inclusive visual identities that resonate with diverse customer bases. This capability is particularly valuable for brands expanding into international markets or seeking to better represent their customer demographics.The platform serves multiple use cases across the fashion e-commerce ecosystem, including product catalog creation, marketplace listings for Amazon and eBay, social media advertising creatives for Instagram and Facebook, and complete collection launches. Brands can transform mannequin photos into images featuring realistic models, creating more engaging shopping experiences for customers.To celebrate the launch, VestiAi is offering new customers 30% off their first purchase using coupon code VESTIAI30. The platform offers three pricing tiers: a free plan with limited features for testing, a Basic plan at $13.99 monthly for 100 image credits, and a Pro plan at $27.99 monthly for 250 credits with priority support and early access to new features.The company emphasizes data security and privacy, implementing enterprise-level protection measures. All generated images are royalty-free and can be used across e-commerce platforms, social media, and paid advertising without restrictions or watermarks on paid plans.VestiAi represents a broader trend of artificial intelligence transforming creative industries by reducing costs, increasing speed, and improving accessibility. The fashion technology sector has seen rapid growth as brands seek competitive advantages through digital innovation.The platform currently serves brands selling on major e-commerce platforms including Shopify, TikTok Shop, SHEIN, Shopee, and Amazon. Over 100 satisfied customers have already integrated VestiAi into their product photography workflows.Looking ahead, VestiAi plans to expand its AI model library, introduce additional customization features, and develop integrations with major e-commerce platforms for seamless workflow automation. The company is also exploring partnerships with fashion schools and training programs to help the next generation of designers leverage AI tools effectively.For more information about VestiAi or to try the platform free, visit https://vestiai.com.br/en About VestiAiVestiAi is a Brazilian artificial intelligence company specializing in automated fashion photography solutions for e-commerce brands. The platform enables businesses to create professional product photos with diverse AI-generated models, eliminating the need for traditional photoshoots while reducing costs by up to 95%. Founded to democratize access to high-quality visual content, VestiAi serves fashion brands worldwide across multiple e-commerce platforms. For more information, visit vestiai.com.br.

