Shelby Laiche Recognized by Influential Women as Senior Case Manager/Supervisor at Stokes & Associates, Inc.

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rehabilitation Professional Combines Clinical Expertise, Mentorship, and Evidence-Based Assessments to Assist Individuals Facing Complex Medical and Vocational ChallengesShelby Laiche is a highly accomplished rehabilitation professional and Senior Case Manager/Supervisor at Stokes & Associates, Inc., where she has made a significant impact since joining the firm in 2016. With nearly a decade of dedicated experience, Shelby has extensive experience in case management, life care planning, and vocational rehabilitation, with a strong commitment to assisting individuals as they navigate complex medical and vocational challenges following an injury or disability.Shelby holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of New Orleans and a Master of Health Sciences in Clinical Rehabilitation and Counseling from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center. She is currently pursuing her PhD in Counselor Supervision and Education at the University of Holy Cross, reflecting her dedication to lifelong learning and professional growth. Her credentials include Certified Rehabilitation Counselor (CRC), Licensed Rehabilitation Counselor (LRC) Supervisor, and Certified Life Care Planner (CLCP), which underpin her expertise in providing objective, evidence-based vocational assessments and life care plans.At Stokes & Associates, Shelby is a key contributor to a multidisciplinary team that has been recognized as one of the Top Workplaces by The Times-Picayune and The New Orleans Advocate. The firm’s mission — to uphold fairness, integrity, and excellence in service — aligns seamlessly with Shelby’s personal ethos and dedication to her clients and colleagues alike. Her role involves reviewing medical records, collaborating with treatment providers, preparing detailed reports, and developing comprehensive life care plans, all aimed at guiding injured individuals through their next steps and long-term care needs.Shelby attributes her success to her dedication, commitment to growth, and the mentorship she has received throughout her career. She encourages young professionals entering her industry to remain teachable, emphasizing the importance of curiosity and humility. She advises seeking out mentors who can offer guidance, perspective, and insight, noting that the right mentor can shape the trajectory of an entire career. As medicine and rehabilitation practices evolve, Shelby believes that a commitment to learning and openness to new knowledge are critical for professional growth and long-term success in this specialized field.One of the greatest challenges Shelby has faced came in 2021 when the expert witness who had served as her mentor suffered a brain aneurysm. Losing her daily guidance highlighted the immense value of strong mentorship but also created an opportunity for Shelby to expand her knowledge independently, take greater initiative, and deepen her expertise in both the medical and legal aspects of her work.Balancing her professional commitments with her personal life, Shelby values the time spent with her husband, even as she pursues her PhD. She believes that integrating hard work with meaningful relationships fosters a grounded and motivated approach to both her personal life and career. Her commitment to excellence in her work and compassion for her clients exemplify the highest standards of care in rehabilitation.As Shelby continues her journey at Stokes & Associates, her dedication to educating others to assist in fair and just outcomes in litigation and rehabilitation remains unwavering. Her work not only helps individuals rebuild their lives with dignity and purpose but also sets a standard for professionalism and compassion within the rehabilitation community.Learn More about Shelby Laiche:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/shelby-laiche or through her profile on Stokes & Associates, Inc.’s website, https://www.stokes-associates.com/case-managers Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

