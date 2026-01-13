New Book Calls for Human Dignity as a Response to Anti-Immigrant Policies

Cover of the book Make America Friendly Again : Immigrant Resistance By Dorvil J. Patrice.

Make America Friendly Again – The Betrayed Promise amplifies migrant voices and calls for solidarity beyond borders

Accepting fear without acting is to renounce hope.” — Dorvil J.Patrice

ORLONDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when restrictive immigration policies increasingly shape public discourse, a new book invites readers to respond not with silence but with conscience.Make America Friendly Again – The Betrayed Promise brings forward human stories too often erased from global immigration debates. Written by Dorvil J. Patrice, the book explores the sacrifices, fears, and resilience of migrants whose lives have been profoundly affected by contemporary migration policies.Rather than positioning itself against any nation, the book offers a moral and human response to policies that dehumanize. Through testimonies inspired by real experiences, it calls on readers to reflect on dignity, empathy, and shared responsibility.“Immigration is not only a political issue,” the author explains. “It is a human journey that affects families, communities, and generations.”While rooted in the American context, Make America Friendly Again – The Betrayed Promise speaks to a global audience, including Europe, Africa, and Asia, where migration remains a shared human reality. For readers concerned about the human impact of restrictive immigration policies, engaging with this book becomes more than reading; it is a meaningful expression of solidarity.Purchasing the book is presented as an act of support for human dignity, affirming that empathy and conscience still matter in public life.Make America Friendly Again – The Betrayed Promise is now available in hardcover on Amazon.About the AuthorDorvil J. Patrice is a writer committed to amplifying migrant voices and fostering dialogue around human dignity, justice, and global responsibility.Availability📘 Make America Friendly Again – The Betrayed Promise🛒 Available on Amazon or https://mafapress.com Media Contact:📧 mafa@mafapress.com📧 mafapress@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.