Poverty Awareness Month December 20, 2025 | 12:36 PM ET Learn more about Poverty Awareness Month

By Colleen Scott, NYSOFA Advocacy Specialist

2025 has brought increased prices for daily necessities including food, fuel and heat, resulting in more individuals than ever struggling to maintain a good quality of life. These pressures disproportionately affect certain groups, including older adults. It is important to be aware that there are resources to help; see the resources section at the end of this article for more information.

In 2023, more than 36 million people were living in poverty, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The causes of poverty are multifactorial and complex but include low wages, unemployment, lack of adequate affordable housing, and lack of education and access to health care, etc. The effects of poverty – particularly long-term poverty – are striking and include food insecurity, homelessness and poor health outcomes.

New York State has strengthened several important economic-security programs to help older adults, including the Medicare Savings Program (MSP). Other critical programs include the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP).

In addition to directly supporting older adults with nutrition and other assistance, Area Agencies on Aging are a first line of assistance to help individuals navigate potential benefits and apply for them. Whether you are an older adult, a caregiver, or someone who provides help, it’s important to recognize the prevalence of stigma about receiving needed benefits. The National Council on Aging offers insights on how to challenge these stigmas, so that individuals feel empowered to obtain the assistance they need.



Data on Poverty



Disparities



NYSOFA Benefits Tutorials

Did you know that NYSOFA has tutorial videos to help older adults apply for some of the most common benefits, including Medicare, Medicaid, the MSP, HEAP, the Elderly Pharmaceutical Insurance Coverage (EPIC) program, STAR tax rebates, SNAP food assistance, and more? Watch and share them all here.



Other Resources