Influential Women: Regina Johnston, Founder of Simpli5 Wellness, Pioneering Corporate Wellness

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Combining Evidence-Based Fitness, Mental Well-Being, and Tenant Engagement to Foster Healthier Workplaces and CommunitiesRegina “Gina” Johnston, President and Founder of Simpli5 Wellness, is redefining corporate wellness in Texas with innovative programs that seamlessly integrate physical fitness, mental well-being, and tenant engagement into everyday business operations. With over two decades of experience in fitness, health, and corporate wellness, Gina has earned a reputation for crafting results-driven initiatives that empower employees, enhance productivity, and cultivate healthier, more connected workplaces. Her extensive credentials, including NASM-CPT and NASM-PES, provide a strong foundation for evidence-based programs tailored to diverse business environments.Gina’s professional journey began in nursing, where she developed a deep understanding of health fundamentals before transitioning into personal training and corporate wellness. She later collaborated with commercial real estate developers to implement proactive health programs in multi-tenant buildings, expanding access to wellness services for small and mid-sized businesses. Her leadership philosophy centers on collaboration, self-awareness, and recognizing the value of surrounding oneself with skilled professionals to create comprehensive, high-impact programs.Regina attributes her success to the strong work ethic instilled by her parents and her desire to set a positive example for her daughters. She believes that nothing worth having is achieved without effort, a lesson reinforced by a mentor who often reminded her of Theodore Roosevelt’s words during challenging moments. This mindset has guided her throughout her career, helping her persevere, grow, and continually make a meaningful impact on the lives of her clients. Regina encourages young women entering her industry to embrace the transformative nature of this work, noting that the guidance and coaching she provides often sparks lasting changes in clients’ thought processes and behaviors—a humbling and rewarding aspect of her profession.In the evolving landscape of her field, Regina sees significant opportunities in forging strong partnerships with doctors, insurers, and the broader healthcare community, as coaching and accountability are increasingly recognized as critical components of client success. Her core values of joy, curiosity, and connection permeate both her professional and personal life, reflected in her passions for cooking, dancing, and trivia.Beyond her corporate achievements, Gina is deeply passionate about community impact and self-care advocacy. She leads an annual Backpack School Supply Drive supporting Hope’s Door New Beginning, a shelter for women and children in Plano, Texas.Through her work, Regina “Gina” Johnston champions preventive health, consistency, and compassion, empowering others to embrace wellness as a lifestyle, not just a goal.Learn More about Regina Johnston:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/regina-johnston Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

