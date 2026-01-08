Holiday Ice, Inc. Empowers Mid-Scale Industrial Facilities with 4,500 lb Arctic-Temp® 750SM-L Industrial Ice Machine

Arctic-Temp® 750SM-L Industrial Ice Machine

Holiday Ice, Inc. introduces the Arctic-Temp 750SM-L, an industrial ice machine making 4,500 lbs of hard cracked ice daily with efficient vertical tube tech.

LONGWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holiday Ice, Inc., a pioneer in the manufacturing of heavy-duty ice production systems, is proud to highlight the exceptional performance of its Arctic-Temp® 750SM-L, a high-performance solution designed to meet the rigorous demands of the modern industrial sector. Engineered to produce 4,500 lbs of hard cracked ice every 24 hours, this machine represents the pinnacle of "Rugged Simplicity"—a design philosophy that has made the company a trusted name in refrigeration for over six decades.

For businesses operating in fisheries, produce processing, and large-scale food manufacturing, the need for a high volume industrial ice machine that can withstand grueling southern summers is paramount. Holiday Ice, Inc. continues to answer this call by providing American-made equipment that prioritizes durability, serviceability, and energy efficiency over unnecessary digital complexity.

Engineering Excellence: The Vertical Tube Advantage

At the core of the 750SM-L’s success is its vertically suspended, double-walled vertical tube evaporator. Unlike traditional flat-surface or grid-based systems, this technology utilizes "Double Surface Freezing," which allows ice to form on both the inside and outside of the stainless steel tubes simultaneously. This allows the unit to engage 100% of its evaporator surface area, resulting in faster harvest cycles and a significant reduction in electricity and water waste.

The Arctic-Temp® 750SM-L Industrial Ice Machine is realistically rated for maximum performance, ensuring that even during the scorching peak of summer, it consistently delivers its 2.25-ton daily output. This reliability is essential for maintaining the "cold chain" in sensitive industries like seafood preservation, where even minor fluctuations in ice supply can lead to significant product loss.

Rugged Simplicity for Minimal Downtime

In an era where many commercial ice machines are built with proprietary, "black box" circuit boards that require specialized factory technicians, Holiday Ice, Inc. takes a different approach. The 750SM-L is designed with simple mechanical controls and high-quality, non-proprietary components. By integrating industry-standard Copeland compressors and standardized parts, Holiday Ice ensures that its machines can be serviced by any qualified local refrigeration technician.

"Our goal has always been to build machines that last for decades, not just a few years," says the Holiday Ice management team. "By eliminating moving parts in the freezing zone—meaning no gears, motors, or augers to break—we remove the most common failure points found in other systems. When a machine is this easy to maintain, the total cost of ownership drops significantly for our clients."

Designed for Industrial Versatility

The 750SM-L is a skid-mounted (SM-L) unit, offering a compact footprint that simplifies the installation process. Its heavy-duty Type-304 stainless steel frame and evaporators resist the corrosive effects of moisture and high-volume use, making it an ideal large capacity industrial ice machine for a variety of sectors:

SEAFOOD PROCESSING: Utilizing hard cracked ice that offers superior insulation and stays cold longer than flake ice without bruising the catch.

MEAT PROCESSING PLANTS: Maintaining strict temperature control to mitigate bacterial growth and preserve product quality during high-volume handling.

PRODUCE: Rapidly removing field heat from fruits and vegetables post-harvest to prevent spoilage and extend shelf life during transport.

POULTRY: Providing the significant volumes of ice required to quickly and efficiently drop core temperatures during processing stages.

BAKERIES: Regulating dough temperatures during high-speed mixing cycles to ensure consistent product quality and texture.

PRISONS: Delivering reliable, high-volume ice production for large-scale institutional foodservice and demanding high-occupancy environments.

About Holiday Ice, Inc.

Based in Longwood, Florida, Holiday Ice, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of specialized, mid-range capacity commercial ice machines for industrial applications. Family-owned and operated for over 60 years, the company serves a diverse industrial clientele globally. Every Arctic-Temp® 750SM-L Industrial Ice Machine is hand-assembled, TIG welded, and undergoes a rigorous 72-hour factory testing process—including leak and vacuum calibration—to ensure immediate performance upon delivery.

Media Contact:

Lauren Harbit

Phone: +1 (800) 362-3243

Email: info@holiday-ice.com

Website: https://holiday-ice.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.