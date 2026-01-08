Influential Women Spotlights Kristina Wilcoxon: A Trailblazer in Executive Operations at Legacy Wealth Strategies LLC

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Strategic Leadership, Trust-Centered Client Support, and a Growth-Focused Approach to Financial ServicesColumbus, Ohio – Legacy Wealth Strategies, LLC proudly highlights Kristina Wilcoxon, an accomplished Executive Operations Manager whose journey exemplifies dedication, growth, and community commitment within the financial services sector. With a rich background in finance and a passion for operational excellence, Kristina has become an invaluable asset to the organization, ensuring the seamless functioning of daily operations while supporting the leadership team.Kristina’s journey at Legacy Wealth Strategies LLC began with her role as an Intern/Protege, where she demonstrated an eagerness to learn and grow within the field of financial services. Her professionalism and work ethic quickly propelled her through various positions, including Executive Assistant and Financial Representative. This trajectory not only showcases her commitment to the company but also reflects her desire to develop expertise in client support and financial management. As a licensed Notary Public in Ohio, Kristina further solidifies her credibility and dedication to attention to detail in her work.A proud graduate of Bowling Green State University, Kristina earned her Bachelor of Applied Science in Finance, which laid the foundation for her successful career. Her academic knowledge is complemented by hands-on experience gained in previous roles, including her time as a Kitchen Manager at Dragon Lanes LLC. There, she honed vital skills in leadership, organization, team-building, and multitasking—capabilities that have since translated seamlessly into her current position in financial operations.Kristina attributes her success to a strong support system and a mindset rooted in growth, curiosity, and resilience. She credits the encouragement of her coworkers, family, and friends as a constant source of strength, firmly believing that success is amplified by the people who surround you. Professionally, she has benefited from the trust and leadership of her boss, Jonathan, who has encouraged her to grow and take on new challenges, as well as from the mentorship of both Jonathan and Larry, whose guidance and perspective have played an important role in her ongoing development. Kristina also acknowledges the foundational influence of her parents, who instilled in her the values of hard work, problem-solving, and critical thinking—principles that continue to guide her approach to every opportunity.One of the most impactful pieces of career advice Kristina has received is simple yet powerful: say yes. Embracing this mindset has been transformative throughout her career. By saying yes to opportunities—even those outside her comfort zone or beyond her formal job responsibilities—she has gained valuable skills, expanded her knowledge, and built meaningful professional connections. This willingness to step up whenever needed has helped her become a dependable and trusted team member, while opening doors she never anticipated.In her advice to young women entering the financial industry, Kristina champions the “yes” mentality. She believes that true growth occurs when individuals step beyond their comfort zones and embrace challenges that may initially feel daunting. Whether it’s attending industry events, volunteering for new projects, or acquiring new skills, she encourages budding professionals to seize every opportunity to build a reputation for reliability and initiative. “The more you say yes, the more opportunities you create for yourself, and the more you’ll stand out as someone who’s ready for the next step,” she asserts.Kristina recognizes that one of the greatest challenges—and opportunities—in today’s financial planning industry is building trust and meaningful connections in an increasingly digital world. While technology has made financial tools and information more accessible than ever, she understands that clients still seek personalized guidance and relationships grounded in trust. Kristina sees the opportunity in striking the right balance: leveraging innovation to improve efficiency and communication while preserving the human connection that fosters long-term relationships and meaningful financial impact.Outside of her role at Legacy Wealth Strategies LLC, Kristina is deeply committed to her community. She actively organizes initiatives such as the Annual Golf Outing to benefit Dublin Methodist Hospital’s Expansion Project, demonstrating her dedication to service and community impact. Her involvement reflects her belief in making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.At the heart of Kristina’s professional and personal philosophy is a commitment to the golden rule: treating others the way she would like to be treated. She believes that the energy one brings to every interaction shapes the outcomes that follow. By leading with kindness, respect, and positivity, Kristina fosters an environment where trust flourishes, collaboration is encouraged, and genuine relationships are formed.Through her continued resilience, professionalism, and dedication to helping others succeed, Kristina Wilcoxon is not only making strides in the financial services industry but also inspiring those around her to embrace challenges and build meaningful connections in their personal and professional lives.Learn More about Kristina Wilcoxon:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/kristina-wilcoxon or through her profile on Legacy Wealth Strategies’ website, https://www.lws-llc.com/team/kristina-wilcoxon Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. 