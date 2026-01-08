Enxoo acquires Liverpool-based Cloud Jungle to strengthen UK Salesforce capability and digital infrastructure growth

Steve Mursell (left) and Krzysztof Zych (right) celebrate the partnership

Enxoo, a Salesforce systems integrator has announced the acquisition of Cloud Jungle, a Liverpool-based Salesforce consultancy.

Our investment in the UK is about more than projects; it’s about people, partnerships, and shared ambition. Cloud Jungle brings a team that mirrors our values and industry focus.” — Krzysztof Zych, CEO of Enxoo

LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enxoo, a Salesforce systems integrator specialising in digital transformation, has announced the acquisition of Cloud Jungle, a Liverpool-based Salesforce consultancy . The deal expands Enxoo’s footprint in the UK & Ireland and enhances its ability to deliver innovative, cloud-based services, Salesforce support, and end-to-end consulting services across the region.“This move gives us the local capabilities we need to win in our key industries and build trusted relationships in the UK & Ireland with customers and with Salesforce,” said Ewa Jaśkowiak, Chief Commercial Officer at Enxoo.The partnership will act as a launchpad for sector-specific growth within the UK & Ireland, with a focus on Communications and Digital Infrastructure—Enxoo’s primary growth engine for 2026 and beyond. By combining Enxoo’s experience in large-scale Salesforce implementation, complex process automation, and agile, fast deployment models with Cloud Jungle’s strong local presence, the newly expanded team will accelerate customers’ time-to-value and support scalable transformation.The acquisition brings together two experienced Salesforce partners with complementary strengths. Cloud Jungle’s expertise in designing and implementing tailored CRM and Salesforce solutions across multiple sectors blends with Enxoo’s deep industry knowledge in telecommunications and digital infrastructure. Together, they will offer customers greater capability, localised support, and accelerated delivery of Salesforce-powered growth, including enhanced sales automation, service & customer support, and scalable cloud solutions.Their combined expertise also extends across key Salesforce innovations, including Agentforce and Revenue Cloud Advanced, enabling sophisticated Revenue Lifecycle Management, aligned Quote-to-Cash workflows, and the adoption of emerging Agentic and AI-driven capabilities, particularly relevant for digital infrastructure companies.The move also gives Enxoo a strategic foothold in Liverpool, one of the UK’s fastest-growing tech and AI innovation hubs. As Salesforce continues embedding AI across its platform, Enxoo is investing in the people, partnerships, and local ecosystems needed to turn AI potential into real business value. The Liverpool team will play a central role in developing Enxoo’s expanding AI consulting capabilities for communications and digital infrastructure clients.Commenting on the partnership, Krzysztof Zych, CEO of Enxoo, said:“Our investment in the UK is about more than projects; it’s about people, partnerships, and shared ambition. Cloud Jungle brings a team that mirrors our values and industry focus, strengthening our ability to deliver real transformation for customers. This acquisition makes Enxoo truly local, embedding us in the UK & Ireland as a home market and reinforcing our position within the Salesforce ecosystem.”Cloud Jungle brings extensive Salesforce expertise, long-standing customer relationships, and an entrepreneurial spirit that aligns closely with Enxoo’s values. Both companies share a clear vision, a similar operating style, and complementary market coverage, making Cloud Jungle an excellent strategic and cultural fit.Steve Mursell, CEO of Cloud Jungle, commented:“What stood out straight away was how naturally our teams connected—in attitude, expertise, and ambition. Enxoo has built a reputation for delivering large-scale Salesforce transformation, while Cloud Jungle has always focused on agility and close client relationships. Bringing those strengths together creates something really powerful for customers across the UK & Ireland.”The acquisition supports Enxoo’s ambition to become a Salesforce Managed Partner in the UK and Ireland, deepening collaboration with Salesforce’s regional teams and enabling joint go-to-market initiatives. It also unlocks new opportunities for cross-border collaboration, career growth, job creation, and shared learning across both organisations.

