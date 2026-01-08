John Naumann, CIE, Joins NEST Protection Plan as National Partner and Pittsburgh Franchise Owner

NEST Protection Plan Founder Arthur Yon (left) together with John Naumann, national NEST partner and franchisee. [Photo Credit: NEST Protection Plan] Pictured here, NEST Protection Plan’s John Naumann at work inspecting a client’s home. [Photo Credit: NEST Protection Plan]

Industry collaboration expands with new national ownership and Pittsburgh market leadership under Alpha Air Quality’s founder.

Arthur and I have always believed the industry could do better. NEST gives us a platform to prove it — not by talking, but by showing homeowners what true protection and accountability look like.” — NEST Franchisee John Naumann, founder of Alpha Air Quality

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEST Protection Plan , a service-based franchise specializing in ongoing full-home wellness inspections through annual and bi-annual service plans, is growing again. This time, the brand welcomes someone who’s no stranger to the mission of cleaner, healthier living: John Naumann, Certified Indoor Environmentalist (CIE) and founder of Alpha Air Quality Naumann isn’t just opening the Pittsburgh franchise — he’s officially joining the leadership team with a 10% national ownership stake, helping shape the direction of the brand across the country.For years, Naumann has built a name around truth, care, and science in the mold and air quality world. His approach has always been about people first — helping families understand what’s really in their air and what can be done about it. That same heart for education and empowerment is what drew NEST founder Arthur Yon to partner with him again.The two first teamed up years ago to create the Elite Indoor Environmental Group on Facebook — a community that still connects experts from every corner of the indoor environmental field. This next step, both say, is about taking that same spirit of collaboration and building something that lasts.“Arthur and I have always believed the industry could do better,” stated Naumann. “NEST gives us a platform to prove it — not by talking, but by showing homeowners what true protection and accountability look like.”As part of NEST’s national team, Naumann will help shape franchise operations, product integration, and training for future franchisees — while continuing to serve his home base in Western Pennsylvania through Alpha Air Quality and NEST Protection Plan Pittsburgh.“John’s involvement isn’t about expansion for the sake of expansion," Yon added. "It’s about raising the standard — and no one embodies that better than he does.”Together, NEST and Alpha Air Quality are redefining what it means to protect a home — not just by removing problems, but by preventing them in the first place.Learn more about NEST Protection Plan by visiting www.nestpp.com . Franchise territories are still available — visit www.jointhenestteam.com for information on franchise support, investment details, and more.About NEST Protection PlanNEST Protection Plan provides homeowners and real estate professionals with comprehensive home protection and lifetime mold-free warranties. Each plan is supported by a growing network of certified environmental experts and franchise partners nationwide. Connect with NEST Protection Plan at www.nestpp.com About John Naumann/Alpha Air QualityBased in Pittsburgh, Alpha Air Quality is a leading remediation and indoor environmental company known for scientific precision, integrity, and client-first service. Founder John Naumann, CIE, is recognized across the industry for his work linking environmental health with practical, results-driven remediation. Visit www.alphaairquality.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.