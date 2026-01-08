Tiger Properties launches USD 10 billion Tiger Downtown Ajman, opens bookings for Phase 1

Tiger Properties has launched Tiger Downtown Ajman, a USD 10 billion lagoon-front “city within a city” in Al Alia, and opened bookings for Phase 1

AJMAN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tiger Properties has announced the launch of Tiger Downtown Ajman, a lagoon-front master community in the Al Alia district of Ajman with an estimated development value of around USD 10 billion, and confirmed that bookings are now open for Phase 1, Orchid Towers.Planned as a “city within a city,” Tiger Downtown Ajman spans approximately 5 million square meters of built-up area, organized around a central lagoon, promenades, residential towers, and mixed-use buildings. The master plan provides for 76 buildings, including 20 lagoon-front structures, alongside retail and commercial components that are intended to support long-term economic activity in the district.Phase 1, Orchid Towers, is the first residential release within the development. The cluster comprises six towers offering fully furnished studios, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, duplexes, and a limited number of penthouses. Apartments are being introduced with a 70/30 payment structure, under which 70 percent of the price is payable during construction and 30 percent after handover through scheduled installments. Current pricing for entry-level units in Orchid Towers starts from approximately AED 420,000.On the launch event, Eng. Amer Waleed Al Zaabi, CEO of Tiger Properties, said:“Tiger Downtown Ajman represents a significant long-term investment in an emirate that is seeing steady growth in both resident demand and investor interest. By combining a lagoon-front setting, community infrastructure, and a structured payment plan, we are offering buyers a way to participate in the UAE’s real estate story with a clear framework and a defined delivery horizon.”The central lagoon, which covers roughly 13,795 square meters with a water edge of around 375 meters, is one of the defining features of the project. Engineering and excavation works for the lagoon are scheduled to proceed in parallel with the construction of Orchid Towers so that the waterfront is integrated into the living environment as the community comes on line.Beyond residential stock, Tiger Downtown Ajman will include:• More than 25 community amenities, including lagoon-view pools, sports courts, a multi-purpose dome, outdoor cinema and amphitheater-style spaces, children’s play areas, and landscaped parks.• External and internal jogging tracks, elevated walkways, and linear green corridors to support walkability across the site.• Approximately 77,000 square meters of retail and around 41,000 square meters of commercial space, designed to house shops, cafés, restaurants, offices, and essential services.Handover for Orchid Towers is currently targeted for the fourth quarter of 2028, with subsequent phases expected to add further lagoon-front residences and community infrastructure in line with the overall master plan.About Tiger PropertiesTiger Properties is the real estate development arm of Tiger Holding, established in the UAE in 1976. The company has delivered more than 270 residential and commercial projects across multiple emirates and continues to focus on communities that combine urban convenience, contemporary design, and long-term value for domestic and international investors.

