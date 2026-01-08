Second Baptist Church of Detroit Gratefully Receives Support from Marshall Mathers Foundation

Second Baptist Church of Detroit Building

Grant will help expand youth outreach, homeless support, and educational programs led by Second Baptist Church across Detroit

This partnership allows us to continue showing up for Detroit’s most vulnerable youth with hope, resources, and a vision for dignity, stability, and opportunity.” — Rev. Lawrence W Rodgers

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Second Baptist Church of Detroit and Pastor Lawrence W. Rodgers expresses its sincere gratitude to the Marshall Mathers Foundation for its generous support of our ongoing community outreach efforts.

The Marshall Mathers Foundation has a long-standing commitment to uplifting disadvantaged and at-risk youth in Detroit through investments in education, the arts, human services, and broader community development. That mission aligns closely with the work Second Baptist Church has been carrying forward over the past year, particularly among youth and families experiencing disadvantage and housing insecurity.

For more than a year, Second Baptist has engaged in consistent homeless outreach across dense areas of homelessness throughout the city, often without designated funding. This work has included direct engagement with housing-insecure youth and young people navigating instability, providing meals, essential resources, relational support, and pathways toward stability, dignity, and hope. In keeping with the Foundation’s values, the congregation has also administered STEAM-based learning opportunities and financial literacy training for Detroit youth, supporting both creative development and practical life skills.

The Foundation’s support will be directed specifically toward this population of disadvantaged, housing-insecure youth, in keeping with its mission to support at-risk young people in Detroit. These funds allow our ministry to continue showing up where the need is most concentrated, strengthening efforts that sit at the intersection of youth development, human services, and community care.

Second Baptist Church of Detroit thanks the Marshall Mathers Foundation for its trust and partnership. Together, we remain committed to supporting vulnerable youth, addressing housing insecurity, and advancing work that affirms dignity, opportunity, and justice across our city.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.