Senator Roy Blunt Offers Remarks on Retirement of Congressman Steny Hoyer

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, Chairman of HBS Leadership Strategies Advisory Services, offered the following remarks on the announcement from U.S. Representative Steny Hoyer that he will retire from Congress:

“The Congress will miss Steny Hoyer. He cared about the Congress and he cared about the members and their families. For 25 years I’ve counted him one of my closest friends. During the first decade of that friendship Steny was the Democratic Whip and I was the Republican Whip. We seldom voted the same way, unless the vote was 400 to not very many but we talked every day. And on those days when something really hard had to be done we over and over again figured out how to make it possible for enough Republicans and enough Democrats to be there on the final vote.”

“Abby and I look forward to more time with Steny and Elaine and I know they’re looking forward to more time with each other.”

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, U.S. Politics


