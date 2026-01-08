OUT NOW: Original Soundtrack for a New Korean Action Drama, Villains

Photo Credit: Danal Entertainment

Jaehan and Hangyeom of OMEGA X participated as vocalists for “We Got a Fire”

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On January 6th, Jaehan and Hangyeom of the K-pop boy group OMEGA X have released “ We Got a Fire ,” an original soundtrack for the new Korean drama, Villains. This drama is a TVING original crime-action drama, centered on counterfeit money known as “supernotes” and confrontations among teams of villains who attempt to exchange the counterfeit bills for real money and who attempt to reclaim things that were once taken from them.“We Got a Fire,” sung by Jaehan and Hangyeom, offers an immersive experience with its powerful guitar sounds and rap parts. Completed with dense energy, this track helps build the highlighted emotions in key scenes of the drama.Villains is directed by Jin Hyuk, known for successful works including Sisyphus, The Legend of the Blue Sea, and The Master’s Sun, with the script written by Kim Hyung-jun, director of the crime thriller film No Mercy. The drama also stars Yoo Ji-tae (Oldboy), Lee Beom-soo (The Roundup : No Way Out), and Rhee Min-jung (Cyrano Agency). New episodes of Villains are currently released weekly every Thursday on TVING and are simultaneously available in 17 Asia-Pacific countries and regions via HBO Max, as well as in Japan through Disney+ Japan.ABOUT OMEGA XOMEGA X is an 11-member K-pop group under IPQ. The members include Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Hangyeom, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk, and Yechan. Omega (Ω), the last letter of the Greek alphabet, symbolizes the end, while the letter X denotes the unknown with infinite possibilities. Combined, OMEGA X suggests their determination to become the last boss of K-pop, symbolizing constant change and growth.All of the members of OMEGA X have previously appeared on reality TV audition programs or debuted with other K-pop acts, which made OMEGA X their second chance in the K-pop industry. All of the OMEGA X members have their own special stories, and through those stories, they hope that fans can relate and resonate with each member’s personality and music.

