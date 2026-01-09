SoftWave's New Leadership Team Accelerating Commercial Growth and Market Expansion

Tom Rhoads, Chief Executive Officer

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SoftWave, a leader in non-invasive shockwave therapy for chronic pain and regenerative healing, recently appointed three experienced healthcare executives to drive the company’s next phase of commercial scale and innovation. Mark Gilreath is now Executive Chairman of the Board, Tom Rhoads serves as Chief Executive Officer, and Luke Olson is Chief Financial Officer.

SoftWave develops and commercializes patented electrohydraulic shockwave technology designed to promote healing, reduce pain, and improve mobility without surgery or medication. Adoption continues to accelerate across orthopedics, sports medicine, podiatry, urology, and neurological care.

“SoftWave technology is transforming lives and redefining what’s possible for people suffering from chronic pain and neovascular conditions,” said Tom Rhoads, Chief Executive Officer. “It’s an extraordinary privilege to lead a company at the forefront of this non-invasive medical innovation—one that empowers individuals to achieve the health and recovery they deserve.”

“This marks a pivotal moment for SoftWave,” said Joseph Tate, Board Member and Investor. “With this leadership team in place, we now have the operational strength, financial expertise, and strategic vision to accelerate commercialization and position SoftWave as a global leader in non-invasive healing.”

SoftWave’s expanded leadership brings decades of proven success scaling high-growth healthcare organizations, securing capital to fuel expansion, and delivering successful outcomes across the medical-technology sector. Gilreath, Rhoads, and Olson work closely with Founder John Warlick, who remains actively involved in advancing innovation as Chief Innovation Officer.

